Isuzu’s D-Max V-Cross could’ve been a premium bakkie but for this

Overlooked: The D-Max V-Cross is a top-quality bakkie but does fall short in one particular respect. Photo: Supplied

Since I started motoring, I’ve had two Isuzus.

One was a D-Max 1.9 litre bakkie that I labelled a workhorse but it wasn’t something I would buy for everyday driving.

The second was a flagship SUV, the MU-X, which proved to me that Isuzu can put together a stunning SUV from the inside out, without compromising its identity.

I found the 3.0 litre four cylinder engine turbodiesel in the MU-X exceptional, so I was excited to receive the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross bakkie that uses the same engine. This is the range-topping version of the D-Max series, so I had high hopes for the bakkie.

I also managed to get the Onyx Black, which was released only in November 2025, thanks to the success of MU-X ONYX XT and the X-Rider Black in Onyx Black. Now, in full black, the bakkie is super attractive. In fact, I had people tell me that they couldn’t believe it was an Isuzu. No disrespect to the brand but it’s not every day a bakkie makes you head turn and an Isuzu one at that.

From the outside, it looks the part. It looks like it has entered the posh pickup category.

It doesn’t stop there.

As I mentioned, I’m a huge fan of the 3.0 litre diesel engine because it’s smooth for a bakkie and relatively efficient. By smooth, I mean, I could drive it every day, not only when I want to go off-road, have a lot of things to transport or need to tow something.

It can do all those things with ease. It hasn’t lost the workhorse identity, while managing to provide a comfortable drive.

The engine is slightly noisy but only at low speeds. Once you get going, it’s smooth sailing.

The 140kW and 450Nm of torque is more than enough.

The bakkie has a towing capacity of 3500kg and 800mm of wading depth, so it will be fine even if you need to get across water.

I averaged around 9 litres/100km of fuel and found this to be extremely good considering the 3.0 litre turbodiesel. With the exorbitant diesel price nowadays, if the figure is moving above 10 litres, I would rather stay away.

The interior is where the car disappoints me a little.

While Isuzu has tried with leather upholstery and some good touches along the dash to make it comfortable for the driver and passengers, it misses that premium.

I’ve been in the Ford Ranger Platinum and the BYD Shark 6. Those bakkies really turn it on when it comes to the interior.

I’m not asking for big screens and multi-colour ambient lighting; just a few changes — like integrating the infotainment screen more neatly into the dashboard and a fully digital drivers display.

Perhaps the brand can also switch to an electronic parking brake and a more modern gear-shifter?

Maybe it will get there in time but based on the attractiveness of the exterior of the bakkie, the interior could have been better.

I say this because the shift of the interiors of bakkies are changing into more car-like interiors.

The Ranger, the Shark, the Changan Hunter and the new Hilux that’s coming later this year have all given their interiors a premium feel that makes a big difference to today’s consumer.

The D-Max V-Cross is a top-quality bakkie and I would hate to see it get left behind because it doesn’t compete due to its interior design.

That said, it has come a long way and I’m hopeful that the next overhaul will be sufficient to translate the stylish exterior into a more modern interior.

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 4×4 is priced from R934 900.