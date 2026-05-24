The VW Transporter: Built like the Ford Tourneo but not better

A clean silhouette, a tribute to previous Transporters situated in the grille and headlights, makes the car stand out

Much like the Volkswagen Amarok and Ford Ranger, the new VW Transporter has a relationship with the Ford Tourneo. It is part of a global commercial vehicle alliance between the two brands.

What does that mean?

Well, instead of cross-ownership, both competitors agreed to share development costs and technology across specific commercial vans, mid-size pickup trucks and electric vehicles.



Although designed and tuned differently, essentially, the Transporter is now built by Ford and shares its chassis, underpinnings and drivetrains with the Ford Tourneo.

I had the Ford Tourneo Titanium X and Sport on test in 2025 and found them to be fuel efficient, comfortable and practical.

When I received the VW Transporter last month, I certainly thought that it was better looking than the Ford Tourneo.

A clean silhouette, a tribute to previous Transporters situated in the grille and headlights, makes the car stand out. Although I’m not sure it beats the Hyundai Staria with its styling, it’s in line with VW’s style-language and well, it feels like stepping into a VW.

When you jump in, that’s where you start to notice the Ford is significantly more practical.

Storage space? While very clean, the VW Transporter lacks places for personal belongings.

For starters, both the Tourneo Sport and Titanium X models have automatic back sliding doors. The Transporter comes with manual sliding doors, which I sometimes had to fight with to close properly.

Then we come to the seats in the second and third row. The Tourneo implements a highly advanced track-mounted seating system. This allows you to effortlessly slide, rotate into a face-to-face conference layout or entirely remove the second and third rows.

The Transporter relies on a traditional modular layout. While you can turn the second row around or remove the seats, the individual seats weigh roughly 28kg each, which means I will not be moving them.

Storage space in the cabin is also ample in the Tourneo, with storage bins in the front, while the Transporter left me wondering where to put my things. Eventually, I used the door pocket to store my belongings but because the vehicle is so high, I constantly found myself reaching to gain access to them.

On the Titanium X model, I had a 360º camera which the Transporter did not have even though it was the top spec Transporter Kombi.

I found it slightly impractical and basic next to the Ford, which provided me with everything I needed.

28kg seats? The Transporter focuses on a more modular seating arrangement compared to the Ford Tourneo.

When it comes to the drive, although VW has made some tweaks to its throttle mapping and steering characteristics, the Transporter was not far better than the Tourneo.

It certainly felt slightly more punchy and agile (for a multipurpose vehicle) even though both vehicles share the same 2.0 litre single-turbodiesel engine mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, are built on the same platform and the ride quality feels almost identical.

Both cars have 125kW of power and 390Nm of torque.

But here’s the kicker: the VW Transporter Kombi 4×2 EDITION Auto SWB, which is the top-spec model, comes in at R1 167 400 while the Tourneo Sport starts at R1 218 000 and the Titanium X at R1 264 000.

Although the Ford is more practical and offers the consumer more in terms of features and technology, I’m not sure it’s worth almost R100 000 more than the VW. After all, the drive on both vehicles seemed almost identical, if not slightly better on the Transporter.

The Transporter also gets the better service plan — a 3-year/120 000km manufacturer warranty, 5-year/60 000km EasyDrive maintenance plan, 15 000km service intervals and 12-year anti-corrosion warranty.

The Tourneo includes a six-year/90 000km Ford Optional Service Plan, four-year/120 000km Ford warranty, four-year/unlimited distance Roadside Assistance and five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty.

For me, it’s simple: the Ford offers more but don’t break the bank, unless you have the money to do so, when the Transporter is available for less.

Other models and pricing

Panel Van 2.0 TDI 81kW 4×2 Panel Van Manual LWB — R 770 000

Kombi 2.0 TDI 125kW 4×2 Basic Auto SWB (eight-seater) — R 1 081 700

Kombi 2.0 TDI 125kW 4×2 Commerce Auto SWB (eight-seater) R1 055 200

Kombi 2.0 TDI 125kW 4×2 Life Auto SWB (eight-seater) — R 1 116 845

Kombi 2.0 TDI 125kW 4×2 EDITION Auto SWB (eight-seater) — R 1 167 400