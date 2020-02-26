Subscribe
NationalThe Editors Picks

R80-million: The cost of evacuating South Africans from Wuhan in China

  
A passenger receives a temperature check before taking a flight bound for Wuhan at Spring Airlines' check-in counter at Haneda airport on January 31, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. The Chinese government arranged a charter flight operated by Spring Airlines for tourists from Wuhan to return to the city first time since the center of the outbreak of a new coronavirus has been under lockdown. The number of those who have died from the Wuhan coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV, in China climbed to over 213 on Friday and cases have been reported in other countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and several others. (Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
0

After significant deliberations, the government has decided to evacuate South Africans from Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. The evacuation and subsequent quarantine is estimated to cost R80-million. 

The government is expected to make an announcement about its plans to repatriate South Africans on Thursday.

The Mail & Guardian understands from sources close to the discussions that the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security cluster — which consists of ministers Bheki Cele (police), Ronald Lamola (justice), Aaron Motsoaledi (home affairs), Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula (defence), Ayanda Dlodlo (state security) and Tito Mboweni (finance) — has agreed to repatriate citizens from Wuhan in Hubei province, where Covid-19 broke out in January. 

There are 199 South Africans in Wuhan, of which 132 have asked to be evacuated and 13 have chosen not to leave, according to the department of international relations and co-operation. A further 54 people are yet to be traced. 

The decision follows an interministerial sub-committee, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Nat Joints), offering two options — leave or stay — for South Africans in China, where Covid-19 has claimed more than 2 500 lives. 

According to confidential reports circulating among senior government officials, Nat Joints has crafted a contingency plan and identified quarantine facilities for the returning citizens. “The decision to repatriate is in the interest of South African citizens in Wuhan … measures have been put in place to avoid the spread of the virus in the country,” said a note seen by the M&G. The full cost of this, according to the reports, would be R80-million. 

A further consideration was the constitutional rights of South Africans in Wuhan. The government is legally obliged to support citizens who may be in “mortal danger” abroad.  

South Africa joins several other African countries, among them Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Madagascar and Mauritius, who have repatriated their citizens.

Last week the M&G reported that the government had considered either evacuating its citizens or leaving them in China. The evacuation option prompted concerns about South Africa’s capacity to handle Covid-19, and the risk of an outbreak in the country. 

READ MORE: Stay in China, government tells homesick South Africans

International relations and health departments officials travelled to Bloemfontein to urge the parents of children studying in Wuhan to allow the Chinese authorities to look after them. 

International relations’ director of consular services, Chris Chetty, said China had better medical services to deal with Covid-19 and said no one would be brought back to South Africa. This angered many of the parents.

The M&G has also reported that the International relations department had requested the South African National Defence Force to assist it with the evacuation. Defence force officials visited Thaba Nchu and the Tempe Military base near Bloemfontein to assess its suitability for purposes of quarantine and screening people for Covid-19. 

Parents of students in different parts of China have vowed to challenge the government if it doesn’t evacuate their children. 

“If the government says our children are not in danger, why not bring them back home? Why keep them with infected people, if they don’t pose any danger? We want to see [international relations minister] Naledi Pandor and the president,” said Sinah Moeketsi, mother of Mosa Ramaru. “I don’t think there is anyone in their right minds, who would want to remain in danger and locked in. Those kids are panicking there. This thing about them being safe and calm is a lie.” 

The Chinese embassy in Pretoria has invited the parents of students in China to a discussion with the ambassador, Lin Songtain, next Tuesday. “I am very happy to inform you that all the South African students in China are safe, without a single case of infection. The Chinese governments and the universities are giving priority to the safety of international students in China and have been doing all they can to guarantee their daily supplies during this difficult period,” read the invitation from the embassy.

Lin will give a brief about the situation in China, the measures taken against the virus  and the progress achieved, including what has been done so far to provide for the needs of the students.

Thanduxolo Jika
Thanduxolo Jika

Thanduxolo Jika is an investigative Journalist and Co-Author of We are going to kill each other today:The Marikana Story. The Messiah of Abantu.

Chris Gilili
Chris Gilili is an Open Society Fellow in Investigative Reporting at Wits University. Currently spending six months with the Mail and Guardian in the Investigations desk. He started journalism with Independent Media’s vernacular publication, I’solezwe LesiXhosa in East London. He has freelanced for publications such as GroundUp and Workers World Media.

Recommended

Africa

Discrediting elections: Why the opposition playbook carries risks

-
By pushing their usually valid complaints onto the streets and the courts, opposition leaders deny governments the popular goodwill and international credibility they need to govern effectively
Read more
Business

Pepsi’s Pioneer acquisition is not healthy

-
The move may provide a short-term economic boost, but it also has long-term health costs
Read more
National

Primedia CEO Essack leaves following internal battles

& -
Omar Essack leaves the 702 and 94.7 owners after a protracted standoff with the board
Read more
Politics

Budget 2020: Sympathy for Mboweni from opposition as Cosatu rattles sabers

-
Political parties want more details on SOE bailouts, wage cutbacks
Read more
Business

Budget 2020 — Tito squares up to unions with wage cuts

-
Finance minister warns “we cannot have all things we want at the same time” and tables cuts in things like the public wage bill in a R1.84 trillion budget
Read more
Business

Ratings agencies might give SA a ‘klap’ — Mboweni

-
Finance minister warns that government’s increased debt could mean ratings agencies downgrade the country’s credit worthiness to junk
Read more
Business

Sars expects to collect less revenue for the year

-
The revenue service is expecting another year of tax undercollection thanks to weak economic growth and strained consumers.
Read more
Business

READ IT IN FULL: Mboweni’s budget speech

-
Here is the finance minister's address on the 2020 budget
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
National

R80-million: The cost of evacuating South Africans from Wuhan in...

The government is expected to evacuate citizens from Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak originated
& -
Read more
National

Primedia CEO Essack leaves following internal battles

Omar Essack leaves the 702 and 94.7 owners after a protracted standoff with the board
& -
Read more
National

‘We’re satisfied with SA’s land reform policy’— US Ambassador

Top US official is lobbying multinational firms to invest in South Africa
-
Read more
Africa

Hosni Mubarak is dead, but the Egypt he built is...

Despite the efforts of the Arab Spring, Egypt is still led by a military dictatorship made in Mubarak’s image
-
Read more

Press Releases

Special Reports

Tourism can push Africa onto a new path – minister

-
The continent is fast becoming a dynamic sought-after tourist destination
Read more
Special Reports

South Africa’s education system is broken and unequal, and must be fixed without further delay

-
The Amnesty International report found that the South African government continues to miss its own education upgrading targets
Read more
Special Reports

Business travel industry generates billions

-
Meetings Africa is ready to take advantage of this lucrative opportunity
Read more
Special Reports

Conferences connect people to ideas

-
The World Expo and Meetings Africa are all about stimulating innovation – and income
Read more
Special Reports

SAB Zenzele Kabili B-BBEE share scheme

-
New scheme to be launched following the biggest B-BBEE FMCG payout in South Africa’s history
Read more
Special Reports

Digging deep

-
Automation is unstoppable, but if we're strategic about its implementation, it presents major opportunities
Read more
Special Reports

TFSAs are the gymnasts of the retirement savings world

-
The idea is to get South Africans to save, but it's best to do your research first to find out if a TFSA is really suited to your needs
Read more
Special Reports

Achieving the litmus test of social relevance

-
The HSS Awards honours scholarly works based on their social relevance and contribution to the humanities and social sciences
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.