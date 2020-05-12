Subscribe
Subscribe
NationalThe Editors Picks

Court orders that Ingonyama Trust Board staff be paid their salaries

Jerome Ngwenya
Jerome Ngwenya, who heads up the Ingonyama Trust Board. (Bayede News)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) has been ordered by the labour court to pay April salaries to chief executive Lucas Mkhwanazi and 10 other staff members who it had placed on special leave. Their salaries had been paid until March, but were then stopped.

The court has also ordered Mkhwanazi and the trust board’s chief financial officer, Amin Mia, to meet its chairperson, Jerome Ngwenya, on Wednesday to assist him in locating supporting documents for its 2020-2021 budget. The department of land reform has withheld the entity’s R22-million allocation over its failure to submit the budget, which was due last October.

Last week the trust board came under fire in Parliament over its failure to submit the budget on time when presenting its annual performance plan. At the hearing, Ngwenya blamed the failure on the dispute with the executives, who were placed on special leave over a security contract.

Judge David Gush on Monday ruled that the 11 staff members, five of whom have been on special leave since 2018, should be paid their salaries by May 18.

The trust board administers nearly three million hectares of tribally controlled land in KwaZulu-Natal on behalf of the Ingonyama Trust, the sole trustee of which is King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The judge ruled that the two executives undertake to meet Ngwenya and find the information needed to submit the trust board’s budget to the land reform department.

Gush also instructed Ngwenya to communicate with the necessary board members to ensure that the payments for the 11 staff members are signed off on.

Mkhwanazi, Mia and three other managers were placed on special leave in January over the extension of a 2018 security contract for trust board land near Harding, where people had been mining illegally for iron pyrite.

In court papers, Ngwenya claimed the managers had allowed the security contract to run beyond the two weeks approved by the board, without authorisation. This eventually cost the entity more than R5-million.

Ngwenya claimed that Mkhwanazi had abdicated his responsibilities to junior officials and “took a laissez faire attitude” to the trust board’s strategic planning and budgeting.


Ngwenya said the 11 staff members’ combined annual salary came to R11.4-million and comprised more than 50% of the ITB’s allocation from the government.

No work, no pay

The trust board, he said, could not afford this and would have to “make ends meet”.

“It is bound to consider cost-cutting measures, which might include retrenchment. As matters stand, this appears to be an unavoidable consequence,” Ngwenya said.

Ngwenya said that the ITB had paid its other staff, but did not have the money to pay the applicants, to whom it had applied the “no work, no pay” principle.

The lockdown, he said, removed the obligation to pay staff salaries.

Ngwenya said the claim that he was a dictator was defamatory and “subversive” and showed the irretrievable breakdown of the relationship between the board and the managers.

In court papers, Mkhwanazi said the security contract had been handled by Ngwenya himself, together with a surveyor, and approved by the board.

Covid lockdown ‘an excuse’

He said the budget had been submitted to the trust board’s finance committee last year and that delays in doing so had been caused by Ngwenya, who had failed to convene meetings.

Mkhwanazi said Ngwenya’s claims that the trust board could not afford to pay salaries were false and that neither he nor Mia had failed in their duties regarding the budget process.

He said Ngwenya had rendered them unable to do any work for the ITB while on special leave — which he described as a suspension — by taking away their work phones and laptops and removing them from the trust board’s network.

Ngwenya had “expressly told us not to perform our services and has made it clear that [he] does not currently want us back at work. The Covid-19 restrictions thus have nothing to do with the situation and are patently being used as an excuse”.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Recommended

Coronavirus

How do we decide whose lives matter most?

-
The way Covid-19 death facts are reported (age and comorbidities) reflects how old people and those with chronic conditions are valued. Scientifically there’s an argument for this, but morally it’s troubling
Read more
Coronavirus

Justice department suspends CFO, supply chain director over R1.2bn security tender

-
An internal forensic probe has found that the duo had manipulated tender processes
Read more
Coronavirus

Government’s Covid-19 science mask is slipping

-
The government’s professed reliance on science to justify its response to the pandemic reveals both its overconfidence and its insecurities about getting citizens to cooperate
Read more
Coronavirus

‘Healers are part of Covid solution’

-
Traditional healers feel they have been excluded from the national response to the coronavirus, despite most South Africans consulting them for a range of ailments including depression
Read more
Coronavirus

Making soup is easier than beer, my brew

-
The Woodstock Brewery, the Drifter Brewing Company and Stellenbosch Breweries are unable to make beer under lockdown regulations. So they’re making soup for food relief instead.
Read more
Coronavirus

Khosa judge: Restore people’s trust

-
The Defence Force and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate now say their inquiries into the death of Collins Khosa are not complete
Read more
Coronavirus

Using codewords to protect against domestic violence

-
A Cape Town women’s group is using coded text messages to help victims of gender-based violence and abuse get out of harm’s way
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19 is a grave threat in prisons

-
Inspectorate finds serious overcrowding at ‘Sun City’ centre, putting inmates at risk of Covid-19
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Coronavirus

How do we decide whose lives matter most?

The way Covid-19 death facts are reported (age and comorbidities) reflects how old people and those with chronic conditions are valued. Scientifically there’s an argument for this, but morally it’s troubling
-
Read more
National

Court orders that Ingonyama Trust Board staff be paid their...

Embattled KwaZulu-Natal land trust loses in court, after ceasing paying salaries to some workers in March
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Justice department suspends CFO, supply chain director over R1.2bn security...

An internal forensic probe has found that the duo had manipulated tender processes
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Khosa judge: Restore people’s trust

The Defence Force and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate now say their inquiries into the death of Collins Khosa are not complete
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Ubuntu must shine in the crisis of Covid-19

-
Matthysen’s approach to training and mentorship empowers trainees to enter the workplace already willing and able to contribute
Read more
Special Reports

On the right career path

-
An employer can always be assured of the guaranteed quality and credibility of the Saica associate general accountant designation’
Read more
Special Reports

The psychological impact of Covid-19 and lockdown

-
Dr Frans Korb and Cassey Chambers outline in a Webinar how the virus is causing stress for all of us, and suggest ways for us to cope with it
Read more
Special Reports

Government lays the foundation for illicit tobacco sales to flourish

-
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has banned tobacco sales to support her draconian ideas, and without any scientific basis, says Japan Tobacco International
Read more
Special Reports

Professional body membership: a progressive way to propel your career to new heights

-
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants constantly strives to maintain and strengthen the overall status of the accountancy profession
Read more
Special Reports

Giving a voice to the marginalised communities in Southern Africa

-
Society Talks is a platform that unites participants in progressive dialogue to develop responsive solutions as a collaborative
Read more
Special Reports

Southern Africa Trust prioritises needs of civil society during Covid-19 lockdown

-
Vulnerable communities in the SADC region need linguistically and culturally contextualised information to protect themselves
Read more
Special Reports

A call for inclusive responses to Covid-19

-
Solutions for SMMEs and communities on the margins of the southern African economy lie in fostering inclusive value chains
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now