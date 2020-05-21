Subscribe
Subscribe
National

DA goes virtual as congress to elect leader moves online

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said she and party chief operations officer Liana van Wyk had been mandated to prepare a plan on how to hold the congress online in such a way that party members could participate. (Delwyn Verasamy)
0

The Democratic Alliance looks set to hold its October elective congress online, despite concerns that the move will disadvantage some candidates contesting the position of party leader.

The three way leadership race between interim leader John Steenhuisen, Gauteng chairperson John Moodey and KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli was abandoned, along with the party’s policy and elective conferences, because of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The DA’s federal council meeting at the weekend endorsed a proposal to hold the elective conference in October by virtual means and this week instructed its provincial structures to start the process of preparing for the congress.

Some party leaders expressed concerns about going ahead with the congress and proposed that it be held after next year’s local government elections to ensure a fairer contest and to improve participation by branches from rural areas.

An early conference would also benefit Steenhuisen, who has a public profile and access to party structures despite the lockdown, giving him a better ability to campaign than his opponents.

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said she and party chief operations officer Liana van Wyk had been mandated to prepare a plan on how to hold the congress online in such a way that party members could participate.

They would submit the proposal for the virtual congress, which has to accommodate about 2000 delegates from DA structures around the country, to the federal council when it sits in July.

Zillie said: “Our initial thinking shows that this is possible, but we have to trial it in practice.”

She said the critical elements for holding an online congress would be the voting platform. The DA’s technical team is evaluating various platforms in terms of providing a safe and secure platform to conduct free and fair elections.

A decision on which to use would then be taken.


Zille said the party was continuing with political activities, most of which had migrated online after the lockdown was declared in March. Door to door canvassing, disciplinary hearings and the majority of branch annual general meetings had been put on hold, but a branch general meeting pilot project would get underway soon.

“We are confident we will be able to do this. Otherwise, every one of our processes has migrated online. Our caucuses and structures are meeting on schedule,’’ she said.

Next week the party will hold an online manifesto planning meeting involving 200 people for the local government elections. It has already moved its process to select a mayoral candidate for George online, and will do the same for its selection processes for the local government elections next year, she said.

“Our communications, polling, human resources, everything, has been moved online and in many ways has become a lot more efficient and cost effective,’’ Zille said.

The postponement of the policy conference and elective congress would result in slight delays in preparations for the 2021 poll, which was likely to be held close to its constitutional limit near the end of next year.

“We will catch up and we will be ready to go into candidate selection next year.

“We think it is likely that the election will be pushed close to the constitutional limit next year, so there will be enough time to make up the backlog,” she said.

It is not clear at this stage how the ANC is approaching the 17 regional and two provincial conferences that were postponed for three months in March when the lockdown was declared.

The governing party also postponed indefinitely its mid-term national general council meeting, which had been set for July. The party’s national executive committee also postponed indefinitely the elective conferences of its youth and women’s leagues.

The ANC’s regional and provincial leadership structures have continued to meet on virtual platforms, but other processes, including the holding of branch general meetings necessary to select delegates for the conferences, are still on hold.

The delays are also set to eat into the party’s time for preparations for next year’s election, including candidate selection, the nominations for which are generated from branch level upwards.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe did not respond to the Mail & Guardian by the time of publication.

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Recommended

National

Engineering slips out of gear at varsity

-
Walter Sisulu University wants to reprioritise R178-million that it stands to give back to treasury after failing to spend it
Read more
Coronavirus

Inmates fear Covid-19 contagion

-
A group of men wearing masks can be seen in cellphone images — but they are not physically distancing because of overcrowding in their cell
Read more
Coronavirus

Fear and loathing in the fertile valley of Ceres

-
Workers in the agricultural and agri-business heartland – and Covid-19 hotspot – fear catching the disease but need the income; stigma stalks the sick; and younger people ignore the virus
Read more
Coronavirus

Police release guidelines for the use of force during lockdown

-
The guidelines follow a court order in the case of Collins Khosa, who died after an alleged assault by members of the army and the Johannesburg metro police
Read more
Coronavirus

Appeal to Khosa judgment imminent as family rejects police minister’s deal

-
The family of Collins Khosa is threatening to seek a personal costs order against Police Minister Bheki Cele
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa could see 40 000 Covid-19 deaths by November

-
South Africa won’t have enough hospital beds, intensive care or otherwise, to treat Covid-19 patients, official predictions reveal. But there’s still time to act, say experts
Read more
Coronavirus

Victory for Khosa family as judge makes orders to prevent further state brutality

-
In its ruling the high court sought to restore the ‘social contract’ between citizens and government after the assault and death of Collins Khosa
Read more
National

Goliath’s secret recording of Hlophe raises questions of ethics

-
In an extraordinary move for a judge, the deputy judge president says she secretly recorded a meeting that proves she was insulted by Judge President John Hlophe
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Education

Education: A state of unreadiness

Evidence shows schools are not ready as the department pushes them to reopen in 10 days
-
Read more
Business

Sell assets or create a new airline? Tussle over SAA...

The department of public enterprises is concerned that the proposed sale of assets threatens its plans to engineer SAA 2.0
-
Read more
Business

Reserve Bank cuts repo rate by 50 basis points

The Monetary Policy Committee has cut the repurchase rate by a further 50 basis points, after a two consecutive cuts of 100 basis points earlier this year
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Call for applications for the position of GCRO executive director

-
The Gauteng City-Region Observatory is seeking to appoint a high-calibre researcher and manager to be the executive director and to lead it
Read more
Special Reports

DriveRisk stays safe with high-tech thermal camera solution

-
Itec Evolve installed the screening device within a few days to help the driver behaviour company become compliant with health and safety regulations
Read more
Special Reports

Senwes launches Agri Value Chain Food Umbrella

-
South African farmers can now help to feed the needy by donating part of their bumper maize crop to delivery number 418668
Read more
Special Reports

Ethics and internal financial controls add value to the public sector

-
National treasury is rolling out accounting technician training programmes to upskill those who work in its finance units in public sector accounting principles
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons from South Korea for Africa’s development

-
'Leaders can push people through, through their vision and inspiration, based on their exemplary actions'
Read more
Special Reports

Old Mutual announces digital AGM

-
An ambitious plan to create Africa’s biggest digital classroom is intended to address one of the continent’s biggest challenges — access to education
Read more
Special Reports

Lessons for our future

-
Tech-enabled education is more than just replicating classrooms online, and Africa needs to embrace the power of tech urgently
Read more
Special Reports

Midwives are the backbone of maternal health systems

-
Let’s unite for and with midwives to prioritise and protect women’s sexual and reproductive health and rights, even in these difficult times
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now