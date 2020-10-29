The living nightmare of environmental activists who protest mine expansion

Terrified women and children flee their homes every night as fears of being assassinated grip Somkhele in KwaZulu-Natal.

This terror follows last Thursday’s gunning down of Fikile Ntshangase, 63, who was shot six times and killed inside her home in Ophondweni Village while her 13-year-old grandson played outside with two of his friends, metres away from the gruesome death.

Place of mourning: The home where environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase was killed last week while children played outside. (Oupa Nkosi/M&G)

There is also an alleged hit list, with the names of staunch anti-mining activists.

Ntshangase was the deputy chairperson of the Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organisation (Mcejo) and was described as a fierce opponent of the expansion of operations by Tendele Coal Mining — the owner of Somkhele mine in the area.