Q&A Sessions: Legacy of giving, borne from poverty

You’ve travelled more than 20 000km in less than six months, trying to give help and hope to many across the country during the pandemic. Why do you do this work?

You know, I think deep down I am more of a humanitarian than anything else. Like today is World Kindness Day. And we extended a hand to artists. I think we lack people who extend a hand to say, “Let me help you”. I have been able to see the best and the worst in our country through the work I do.

The best and worst — that is an interesting way to put it. Tell me more.

With the best, you have a 70 plus-year-old woman whose house gets destroyed by the storm. The community every month contributes something towards rebuilding it. Then lockdown hits. The community loses jobs, and they can’t help anymore. We go out, and a donor agrees to finish off this woman’s home and makes it even bigger than the community had planned. That’s where you see that we have people who are actually about giving.