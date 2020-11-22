Subscribe
Subscribe
National

King’s land body stops staff cuts

Has the king’s ear: ITB chair Jerome Ngwenya’s retrenchment plans have been halted
0

Wide-ranging retrenchments at the Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) have been put on hold — at least until after the appointment of a new board by land reform minister Thoko Didiza in January.

The interim board appointed by Didiza in August is understood to have countermanded the decision by its chairperson, Jerome Ngwenya, to retrench staff earlier this year. It has placed the process on hold until a permanent board is appointed. 

Ngwenya, who is King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s nominee to the ITB, had issued staff with Section 189 notices after the department held back R22-million in funding over its failure to submit its annual report and financial statements.

Among those identified for retrenchment were the ITB’s chief executive officer, Lucas Mkhwanazi, chief financial officer Amin Mia and staff in its head office in Pietermaritzburg, and in its Ulundi satellite office.

However, the interim board, which includes advocate Linda Zama and former Durban International Convention Centre head Zethu Qunta, is understood to have halted the process, which has been put on hold until a permanent board is appointed in January.


Didiza last month appointed a forensic audit into the ITB, which administers nearly three million hectares of KwaZulu-Natal land that falls under tribal control on behalf of the monarch, following several complaints about alleged financial irregularities. 

The ITB has been at loggerheads with parliament’s land reform portfolio committee over its failure to use more than R90-million it raises annually, from lease fees and mineral rights, for the benefit of communities or the traditional authorities.

It is not clear at this stage how far the audit — which is meant to be completed by December — has progressed. 

Staff members, who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation, told the Mail & Guardian this week that they were relieved that the staff cuts had been shelved.

“The whole process was being handled very roughly,” said one staff member.
“We were being told to take voluntary packages, or we would be retrenched. They were rushing us to sign,”’ said the source.
“Now they have stopped. We don’t know what will happen when the new board comes in.”

Two other staff members said they had received no further notice about the job cuts.

“Nothing is going on now,” said one.
“Fortunately nobody signed or took packages, so we all still have our jobs. People are still worried about what is going to happen, but for now, we are safe.”

The ITB has also been racked by infighting between Ngwenya and senior executives. In January, Ngwenya placed Mkwanazi,  Mia and three other executives on special leave pending an investigation into allegations of their involvement in the security contract on land owned by the ITB in southern KwaZulu-Natal.  As a result, the entity failed to meet the deadline for submitting its annual report, which was completed several months late. Mkhwanazi and his fellow executives were reinstated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration in July and returned to work. They were subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing.

A sixth executive, Thembeka Ndlovu, was placed on special leave around June last year. Ndlovu, a sister-in-law of the monarch, has not been charged with any offence but is still at home on full pay.

The high court challenge to the ITB’s lease programme by non-governmental organisations and a group of residents living on land administered by the entity is set to be argued in Pietermaritzburg next month. 

Ngwenya and ITB spokesperson Simphiwe Mxakaza did not respond to calls or emails from the M&G.

Didiza’s spokesperson, Reggie Ngcobo, had not responded to calls at the time of publication.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

National

Finance probe into the Ingonyama Trust Board goes ahead

Paddy Harper -
The threat of legal action from ITB chairperson Jerome Ngwenya fails to halt forensic audit ordered by the land reform minister
Read more
National

Ingonyama Trust hit with forensic audit

Paddy Harper -
ITB chair says land reform minister has no authority over him and only his king can tell him what to do
Read more
National

Illegal land sales head to court

Paddy Harper -
Two state departments have done nothing about the sale of people’s land in Umnini by an inkosi –and R2.5-million has still not been accounted for
Read more
National

Ingonyama Trust Board moves to retrench staff

Paddy Harper -
More than 50 workers at the Ingonyama Trust Board have been issued section 189 notices
Read more
Politics

Reinstated Ingonyama Trust managers hit with retrenchment notices

Paddy Harper -
The effect of Covid-19 and the land reform department’s freeze of R23-million because the ITB didn’t comply with budget submissions are cited as some of the reasons for the staff cuts
Read more
Opinion

Right of Reply: M&G chose ‘good story’ over truth — Buthelezi

prince mangosuthu buthelezi mp -
Mangosuthu Buthelezi says the Ingonyama Trust was not created in a secret deal to ensure his participation in the 1994 election
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Coronavirus

Covid-19 surges in the Eastern Cape

With people queuing for services, no water, lax enforcement of mask rules and plenty of partying, the virus is flourishing once again, and a quarter of the growth is in the Eastern Cape
mkhuseli sizani & Mg Data Desk -
Read more
Politics

Ace prepares ANC branches for battle

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule is ignoring party policy on corruption-charged officials and taking his battle to branch level, where his ‘slate capture’ strategy is expected to leave Ramaphosa on the ropes
Paddy Harper & Athandiwe Saba -
Read more

More top stories

Environment

Sharp sting of the Green Scorpions

Crime busters secure a 97% conviction rate and register more criminal dockets for range of crimes
sheree bega -
Read more
National

King’s land body stops staff cuts

The Ingonyama Trust Board’s interim leaders won’t retrench employees until the land reform minister confirms new board
Paddy Harper -
Read more
Business

The price of violence: R145-billion

The costs include expenditure on security, justice and health rather than on productive efforts, investment is driven away and psychological effects results in lower productivity
Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Africa

The president, the preacher and the great escape

Malawi’s new president was furious after Shepherd Bushiri’s dramatic disappearance from South Africa
golden matonga -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.