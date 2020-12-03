Subscribe
Subscribe
National

FNB dragged into bribery claims

Different stories: DA councillor Simon Lapping alleges that FNB head Jacques Celliers tried to bribe him to keep his mouth shut
0

The chief executive of First National Bank (FNB), Jacques Celliers, has been accused of paying a client R155 000 to stop making claims that the bank was involved in an alleged scam. 

These accusations are contained in sworn statements made by a Democratic Alliance Ekurhuleni councillor, Simon Lapping, and his one-time friend, Nicolaas Niemand. 

There’s a lot more to this story.

To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.

It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link. And this weekend, you can sign up for just R2 a month.


If you have a current subscription, please login here.

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Khaya Koko

Related stories

National

This is how the SIU catches crooks

Athandiwe Saba -
Athandiwe Saba talked to the Special Investigating Unit’s Andy Mothibi about its caseload, including 1 000 Covid contracts
Read more
Thought Leader

Political elites, not foreigners, are to blame for South Africa’s problems

Andile Zulu -
What if we told foreigners to voetsek? We have fallen victim to the illusion of scarcity. And we are led to wrongly believe immigrants are a threat
Read more
Coronavirus

Corruption forces health shake-up in Gauteng

khaya koko -
Dr Thembi Mokgethi appointed as new health MEC as premier seeks to stop Covid-19 malfeasance
Read more
Politics

Q&A Sessions: Frank Chikane on the rainbow where colours never meet

carien du plessis -
Reverend Frank Chikane has just completed six years as the chairperson of the Kagiso Trust. He speaks about corruption, his children’s views and how churches can be mobilised
Read more
National

Zuma maintains his true colours at Zondo commission

Niren Tolsi -
The former president’s escapades at the commission of inquiry into state capture are a far cry from Nelson Mandela’s response when summonsed to testify in the high court
Read more
Politics

DA leader bought wife a car with ‘corruption’ earnings

khaya koko -
Senior Ekurhuleni councillor Shabangu purchased a Ford SUV from an alleged R1.2-million kickback
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

National

FNB dragged into bribery claims

Allegations of bribery against the bank’s chief executive, Jacques Celliers, thrown up in a separate court case
khaya koko -
Read more
Environment

Dozens of birds and bats perish in extreme heat in...

In a single day, temperatures in northern KwaZulu-Natal climbed to a lethal 45°C, causing a mass die-off of birds and bats
sheree bega -
Read more

More top stories

National

This is how the SIU catches crooks

Athandiwe Saba talked to the Special Investigating Unit’s Andy Mothibi about its caseload, including 1 000 Covid contracts
Athandiwe Saba -
Read more
Opinion

Richard Calland: Not much has shuffled in the political pack

Stocktake at the end of a momentous year shows that the ruling party holds all the cards but has little room for manoeuvre
Richard Calland -
Read more
Health

Tighter Covid restrictions for N. Mandela Bay — other hotspots...

With the number of cases spiralling out of control in hotspots in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape, longer curfews and restrictions on alcohol sales are being implemented
Sarah Smit & Mg Data Desk -
Read more
Coronavirus

Excess deaths rise, starting in Covid hotspot Eastern Cape

As the pandemic’s second wave spreads through the country, the number of excess deaths increases too
boitumelo kgobotlo -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.