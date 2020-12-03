FNB dragged into bribery claims

The chief executive of First National Bank (FNB), Jacques Celliers, has been accused of paying a client R155 000 to stop making claims that the bank was involved in an alleged scam.
These accusations are contained in sworn statements made by a Democratic Alliance Ekurhuleni councillor, Simon Lapping, and his one-time friend, Nicolaas Niemand.
There’s a lot more to this story.
To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.
It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.
You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link. And this weekend, you can sign up for just R2 a month.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In
Subscribe to the M&G
These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.
The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.