Subscribe
Subscribe
National

Minister had ‘no interest’ in military veterans’ woes or wisdom

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. (Photo by Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)
0

The urge for Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to announce her new advisory council after the previous term of office came to an end last October does not seem too pressing.

Members of the previous council claim their efforts in the past five years to advise the department have gone unnoticed. On Wednesday council members briefed the portfolio committee on defence and military veterans for the first time since they were appointed in 2015. The council was initially established in 2011.

Obbey Mabena, an Umkhonto weSizwe military veteran and a former member of the council, along with fellow ex-members voiced their despondency at serving on the council — whose role in the departmental hierarchy is above the director general and on the same level as the department’s deputy minister.

“I can say here, without any fear of any contradiction, that whatever resources were spent on us, have yielded no results whatsoever to the department,” Mabena told the committee. 

He alleges that the department has failed to serve military veterans.


“The cause of that is we had a minister who had no interest in the resolution of the problems that were confronting military veterans. The appointment of the advisory council to the minister was nothing more than ticking off a box.”

Mabena argues that the Act under which they stood, the Military Veterans Act 18 of 2011,  provided that the minister had to appoint a council which she duly did, but it ended there, according to Mabena.  

“In the five years that we have serviced the advisory council to the minister, we have not had more than five meetings with the minister. All the recommendations we made to the minister I can’t remember how many responses we got back,” said Mabena, concluding that an audit of the activities in the department was necessary. 

More members, following Mabena, voiced their concerns. Former council member, Snuki Zikalala, told the committee military veterans “have been failed by our own government” and that policies on education, health and housing, if appropriately managed, could benefit those who deserve it. Another former member, Dudu Phama, argued that if the council wants to be anything more than it has been, the Act must be amended. The deputy minister Thabang Makwetla, however, responded that new council members would be announced soon.

He admitted that the council should have been in place on 1 October 2020 and the Act should have provided regulations on how it should function.

Visit our hub for all our essential coronavirus coverage

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

R100-million: How one family captured the police

The family-run syndicate behind the alleged scam may have looted even more — as much as R1-billion
khaya koko
Business

Covid caution infects investors

The pandemic has forced some companies to cancel or pause capital expenditure, jeopardising long-term economic growth
Sarah Smit

More top stories

National

Minister had ‘no interest’ in military veterans’ woes or wisdom

Former members of the defence department’s advisory council tell oversight committee their recommendations went ignored and that an audit should be conducted
Eunice Stoltz
National

Concern for safety of Cape Town’s bus commuters intensifies

The City of Cape Town has called on the police and transport ministers to establish a police unit to investigate public transportation crimes
Eunice Stoltz
Sport

Pitso Mosimane restores honour to Club World Cup

The Al-Ahly coach was never going to put on an exhibition. This was him against Hans-Dieter Flick: two equals staring at each other across a chessboard
Luke Feltham
Coronavirus

SIU to beef up security after investigators threatened during PPE...

The Special Investigating Unit found that companies were awarded tenders despite not qualifying for the contracts.
Chris Gilili
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.