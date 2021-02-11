LIVEBLOG: Ramaphosa delivers #SONA2021

Subscribe to the M&G

Live coverage of this year’s SONA is free on the Mail & Guardian, but we rely on subscriptions from people like you to carry on bringing you the most important news and analysis from around the continent. Good journalism costs money, and if you’d like to support our work we have a special offer for new subscribers. During SONA, you can subscribe and pay just R10 a month for your first three months (billed quarterly). Just click here to find out more..