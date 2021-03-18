Subscribe
Zondo: Lock Zuma up for contempt

Politically seismic: Zuma supporters outside the Zondo commission, whose summons to testify he has flouted. (Guillem Sartorio/AFP)
0

The Zondo commission’s latest papers to the Constitutional Court abandon all hope that former president Jacob Zuma could be coerced to assist the state capture inquiry. Instead, it says the very legal order is now at stake, and he must be locked up for menacing it.

Emsie Ferreira

emsie ferreira
