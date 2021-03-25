Subscribe
Subscribe
National

Mpofu’s ‘shut up’ outburst was way out of line: Zondo

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday deplored advocate Dali Mpofu’s lapse of decorum earlier this week when he snapped at both Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and his legal counsel to “shut up”.
0

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday deplored advocate Dali Mpofu’s lapse of decorum earlier this week when he snapped at both Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and his legal counsel to “shut up”.

Mpofu’s outburst has been debated in the media for two days, but Zondo still appeared visibly angry as he addressed the matter at some length on Thursday, saying it seemed imperative that he do so. 

Zondo said he has never — in any court, commission or forum — heard a lawyer use the same words to a colleague and to a witness.

As the chairman of the commission, he had the right to tell lawyers to sit down, as he did with Mpofu, and to stop speaking, but he would never employ the term himself, Zondo said.

“No legal practitioner, including Mr Mpofu, has the right to tell any other person in this commission to ‘shut up’,” Zondo said.  


“That power belongs to the chairperson and even I will not use the words ‘shut up’. That conduct is unacceptable to this commission and it is important that the public and other legal practitioners should know that this conduct is not acceptable.”

Mpofu, who has senior counsel status, by snapping first at Gordhan’s lawyer Michelle le Roux and then the minister to shut up, had shown disrespect to certain participants in the hearing, to the commission and to himself as chairperson, Zondo said.

Zondo said he wished to record his “extreme concern” that this happened, particularly because the sittings of the commission are televised and he needed to defend the dignity of the entity.

He stressed that the rules of the legal profession demanded that any hostility between litigants may not be allowed to infect the tone between their respective counsel.

“Whatever may be the ill feeling existing between clients, it should not be allowed to influence counsel in their conduct and demeanour towards each other or towards suitors in the case,” he said. 

Zondo said all those who were given a platform at the commission had a duty to the public and, indeed, to our democracy to ensure that they engender public confidence in the process.

He did not exclude taking further action on the matter.

Mpofu was completing his cross-examination of Gordhan on behalf of his client, former South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane, on Tuesday night. In a first session late last year, Mpofu had repeatedly tried to bait the minister with suggestions that he was racist and that this had informed his view of Moyane.

There was more of the same in Tuesday evening’s four-hour session but in the main tempers held, until the advocate’s outburst close to the end of the sitting. Gordhan gasped in reply.

Mpofu, a member of the Johannesburg Bar Council, has been dismissive of the criticism he had widely encountered since. 

“They can go jump in the nearest lake,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Le Roux has said she cannot comment on the proceedings, according to bar rules.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Plan to deal Ace a ‘killer’ card this weekend

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s allies are gearing up to move against ANC secretary general Ace Magashule in crucial meeting
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Mayor survives third bid to oust her over failure of...

Supporters of former ANC chairperson Supra Mahumapelo go on the offensive ahead of provincial elective conference
Paddy Harper

More top stories

National

Prison is the only remedy for Zuma’s political defiance, Constitutional...

Zondo commission’s legal counsel tells top court a suspended sentence would allow the former president to run rings around the inquiry — again
emsie ferreira
Coronavirus

The plan to ramp up South Africa’s vaccination drive

Although the country got off to a slow start, experts are hopeful SA’s Covid-19 inoculation drive will scale up soon
chris bateman
National

Mpofu’s ‘shut up’ outburst was way out of line: Zondo

The deputy chief justice has signalled his ‘extreme concern’ at the disrespectful manner in which the lawyer treated the commission
emsie ferreira
Coronavirus

Shipment of 300 000 J&J vaccines expected soon in SA

The next Covid-19 vaccine shipment is set to arrive in South Africa on Friday evening. How is South Africa doing on the vaccination front?
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.