Subscribe
Subscribe
National

Millions paid out but Bloemfontein roads give no joy

  
Hazardous: Bloemfontein was to get an integrated public transport network, but so far all there is to show for it is traffic congestion, a blocked drainage system, closed roads and dangerous, incomplete roadworks.
0

Hazardous, badly marked gaping manholes and a dilapidated road network are all there is to show after Mangaung metropolitan municipality paid more than R524-million to controversial company GladAfrica for infrastructure improvements.

There’s a lot more to this story.

To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.

It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link. And this weekend, you can sign up for just R2 a month.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.


Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Millions paid out but Bloemfontein roads give no joy

The Mangaung metro has paid R2-billion to engineering companies — R524-million to GladAfrica — but has little to show for it except congested roads and broken infrastructure
khaya koko & Lizeka Tandwa
National

Q&A Sessions: ‘I’m comfortable in my own wheels’ — Sandile...

Sandile Mkhize opens up how competition reinjected the drive back into his life
Luke Feltham

More top stories

Coronavirus

Top vaccinologist defends government’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout

A group of scientists has criticised the decision to sell SA’s AstraZeneca vaccine and says herd immunity mean vaccines will play a lesser role
chris bateman
Opinion

The ‘Ever Given’ budged – but not Ace

It’s time for major shifts in local politics, given the DA’s lacklustre efforts, the EFF’s faux workerist pose and the ANC’s factionalism
Richard Calland
Opinion

What connects the M to the G?

The Ampersand connects the M to the G. We leave ‘when-we’ Weekly Mail nostalgia and financial strain behind and focus on the now
Kiri Rupiah & Luke Feltham
National

The cakes that dreams are baked of

Nothando Nyathi always associated baking with happiness and she knew that her creations would bring joy to many others, including her son
ryan lenora brown
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.