Subscribe
Subscribe
National

Gatvol Capetonians, EFF lash out at City of Cape Town for seeking damage claims of R1.4m

Public infrastructure was allegedly damaged by the activist group in 2019 and by the Economic Freedom Fighters in 2020. (Photo by Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

Gatvol Capetonians and the Economic Freedom Fighters are apparently undaunted by the City of Cape Town’s damages claims after violent protests, allegedly by the activist group and the party in 2019 and 2020 respectively, left public infrastructure damaged.

Mayor Dan Plato announced on Monday that the city would go ahead with civil claims against Gatvol Capetonian and the EFF, totalling R1.4-million. 

Gatvol Capetonians said the Democratic Alliance-led city’s attempts were an “apartheid-era tactic”, and the EFF said the city should “bring it on”. 

After receiving a hefty summons of R1.3-million, Fadiel Adams, the spokesperson for Gatvol Capetonians/Cape Coloured Congress, said: “It is the apartheid-era tactic of using taxpayers’ money to fight election battles. 

“What happens is we have a three-year-old allegation that’s just conveniently nine days before by-elections. We won’t stand for it. There is no basis for prosecution. This is malicious prosecution on behalf of the City of Cape Town,” said Adams.  


Gatvol Capetonians received a summons on 29 March for more than R1.3-million in damages relating to the closure of major routes around Cape Town in August 2019. Damages were recorded in several areas of the city, including the city centre, Bo-Kaap, Grassy Park and Kommetjie. 

“Destroying infrastructure is not an acceptable form of protest, nor is shutting down major routes and disrupting the lives of law-abiding residents,” said Plato.

Adams argues the reason behind the protests can not be ignored. 

“It was because of the overlooking [of] the marginalised pensioners on the housing waiting list. Instead, it becomes a security issue,” he said. “The vandalism that happened on the day had nothing to do with Gatvol Capetonians. We called for a peaceful protest. And every one of our members was peaceful and disciplined.”

The city has also issued a letter of demand to the EFF. The letter stipulates the payment of R87 312.25 within 21 days or the party will “face a summons, which will also include a claim for legal costs to recover the funds, plus interest”, according to a statement released by the city. 

In this case, the city refers to damage in Brackenfell on 20 November last year when EFF protestors allegedly damaged traffic lights and public vehicles. 

According to Plato, the claims are intended to “[hold] groupings accountable for their actions” because the city “[draws] the line on the rule of law”.

But the EFF provincial chairperson, Melikhaya Xego, described the move as a political ploy.  

“We wait for them to bring the summons … we have not received anything. But it’s fine, we will have to meet each other in court. And then they will have to bring the merits as to why they are saying that. We know it’s a political ploy for the Democratic Alliance. Because it is [the] election year 2021. So it’s as a matter of coming to smear the EFF, that’s all.”

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Q&A Sessions: Marcia Mayaba —Driven to open doors for women

Marcia Mayaba has been in the motor industry for 24 years, donning hats that include receptionist, driver, fuel attendant, dealer principal and now chief...
Tshegofatso Mathe
Sci-tech

The war on women in video game culture

Women and girls make up almost half of the gaming community but are hardly represented and face abuse in the industry
Eyaaz Matwadia

More top stories

National

Gatvol Capetonians, EFF lash out at City of Cape Town...

Public infrastructure was allegedly damaged by the activist group in 2019 and by the Economic Freedom Fighters in 2020
Eunice Stoltz
National

Masuku loses appeal against SIU report on Covid graft

The judge found that when news of improprieties were brought to his attention, Masuku did not take steps to urgently intervene
khaya koko
National

Leaking De Ruyter’s affidavit countering racism claims was ‘malicious’ and...

Mkhuleko Hlengwa has pointed to people in Eskom or the public enterprises department for making the document public
Eunice Stoltz
Business

SABS ‘contemplates’ 170 retrenchments to save R150m

Salaries account for 65% of the South African Bureau of Standards’ total operating‌ costs
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.