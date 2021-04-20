Subscribe
Subscribe
National

Cape Town fire burns for a third day, authorities confirm minister’s residence gutted

A fire on Table Mountain above Cape Town that started on Sunday evening & raged through the night was brought under control by the middle of the day on Monday, despite a gale force wind fanning flames & flareups in some hotspots. Heavy smoke forced several residents in Vredehoek & Walmer Estate to evacuate their homes. (David Harrison/M&G)
0

The Rhodes Memorial Fire, which was largely contained on Monday, has moved towards Tafelberg Road, reaching the northern part of the Table Mountain National Park, but the strong southeasterly winds that dominated most of Monday’s efforts to contain the fire had subsided by Tuesday morning.  

“Three days since the start of the devastating Rhodes Memorial blaze, the fire has been largely contained, with firefighting efforts now focused on Deer Park and the Disa Park towers in Vredehoek. Crews have worked tirelessly and the wind has died down considerably, [which] has given them some respite,” said Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s fire and rescue services. 

Fresh firefighting teams are expected to take over from the crews that battled the blaze throughout Monday evening. Aerial support was launched on Tuesday morning from the Newlands Firebase. This was previously impossible because of the heavy winds. 

The fire, which has been burning since Sunday morning, has caused severe damage to property. During a media briefing, Cape Town mayor Dan Plato described the fire as the largest in the city’s history because of its effect on properties, including historical landmarks, and the archives they housed.  

Ministerial residence destroyed 

On Monday evening, Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille said her department was determining the extent of the damage on properties it owned, and that one such residence in Newlands had been gutted by the blaze. 


“We can report that one minister’s Cape Town residence in Newlands — owned by [the department] — was completely destroyed by the fire on Sunday afternoon. Thankfully, no one was hurt and no one was in the property at the time,” De Lille said. 

She said that family members of a minister and two deputy ministers were evacuated from Walmer Estate on Monday morning, because there had been “an immediate threat”. 

On Sunday, the fire blazed near Deputy President David Mabuza’s residence in Groote Schuur Estate before being contained. The property was not damaged. 

“The department is in contact with the various ministries to establish the level of support the families need, but they have all managed to secure alternative accommodation and we have informed them to notify [public works] if they require any additional assistance,” De Lille said.

Suspect to appear in court

The suspect who was arrested for alleged arson on Sunday evening, in relation to a separate fire started in the vicinity of Devil’s Peak, is expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Tuesday. 

 RELATED 

Cape Town fire ‘largely contained’, evacuation orders remain in place

That alleged act of arson led to much needed-resources being deployed to Devil’s Peak at the same time that the Rhodes Memorial fire was burning a path of devastation.  

While being questioned, the suspect allegedly admitted that he started the Devil’s Peak fire, but it remains unclear if he was also responsible for setting the initial fire above Philip Kgosana Drive on Sunday morning, 18 April. 

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Health

Medical aids blame external costs as fees increase beyond inflation

Medical aid is becoming more of a luxury for many South Africans, and it’s not about to get any better
chris bateman
Education

No mercy for teachers who are found guilty of misconduct

New regulations give direction on what sanctions should be imposed on disgraceful teachers, including lifetime bans for serious offences
Bongekile Macupe

More top stories

Africa

Chad’s president Deby dies in combat: army

Chad's newly re-elected President Idriss Deby Itno, in power for three decades, died Tuesday of injuries while fighting rebels in the north of the Sahel country
Agence France presse
Politics

Guilty: ANC orders Diko to step aside

The ANC’s disciplinary committee has recommended Khusela Diko stay away from any government position after it found her guilty of bringing the party into disrepute
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Cape Town fire burns for a third day, authorities confirm...

Fresh firefighting teams are expected to take over from the crews that battled the blaze throughout Monday evening
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

North West premier refuses to resign as IPC looks for...

Sources say Job Mokgoro has refused to abide by an order to resign as premier, making it hard for the IPC to install a new person in the position
Lizeka Tandwa & Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.