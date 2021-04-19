Subscribe
Subscribe
National

Cape Town fire: Suspect arrested for alleged arson in separate blaze, since contained

A massive fire on Table Mountain that started near Rhodes Memorial on Sunday morning raged out of control and spread onto the UCT upper campus, destroying the Jagger library building. (David Harrison/M&G)
0

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating an act of arson after it is believed that a separate fire in the vicinity of Devil’s Peak was started deliberately. This caused crucial fire-fighting resources to be deployed to the area, which were being used to battle the massive Rhodes Memorial fire

Philip Prins, the fire manager of Table Mountain National Park (TMNP), said in a Twitter post on Sunday evening that a deliberately set third fire had been successfully contained above Philip Kgosana Drive.  

The fire was not an extension of the Rhodes Memorial fire, he added.  

On Monday morning, the City of Cape Town’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, responded to widespread speculation about additional fires, and if these could have been acts of arson.  

Smith did not say if the Rhodes fire was a result of arson, but did confirm the arrest of one suspect on Sunday evening in relation to the Devil’s Peak fire.


“The City can confirm that one suspect in his thirties was taken into custody last night in the vicinity of Devil’s Peak. He was spotted by a resident, who tracked him down with the help of his sons and the family’s dogs. 

“The matter is with SAPS for investigation and further details will follow as they become available.”

Meanwhile, Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRMC) has widened its sphere of evacuations as the Rhodes fire is rapidly spreading because of strong winds. 

Charlotte Powell, the spokesperson for DRMC, said they had started to evacuate Disa Park and Mountain View in Vredehoek after precautionary evacuations in Peppertree Road. 

All schools in the Vredehoek area have also been told to evacuate. 

“Teams are also en route to Zonnebloem to assess the situation. Residents are requested to please cooperate with the instructions of DRMC staff and the enforcement services, and to evacuate as quickly as possible if requested,” said Powell. 

It is believed the Rhodes Memorial fire originated on Sunday morning, 18 April, from a vacated vagrant fire above the M3 expressway (Philip Kgosana Drive) before it quickly spread towards the Rhodes Memorial, and from there to the Rondebosch campus of the University of Cape Town. 

This is a developing story: updates will be posted during the course of the day.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.
Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Health

Medical aids blame external costs as fees increase beyond inflation

Medical aid is becoming more of a luxury for many South Africans, and it’s not about to get any better
chris bateman
National

Mahikeng compounds its mess

The ailing town that wasted R2-billion appoints a municipal manager rated ‘basic’, the lowest level
khaya koko

More top stories

National

Zondo says break-in will not intimidate commission

The deputy chief justice said it was not clear if the burglary and last week’s shooting were more than criminality, but vowed no one would deter the inquiry
emsie ferreira
Sport

European heavyweights face criticism over ‘cynical’ Super League

The 12 founding clubs of the breakaway competition have faced backlash from the football community
Agence France presse
Environment

South Africa’s planned harmful gas limits ‘off target’

South Africa’s latest proposed reduction targets on greenhouse gas emissions, while an improvement on before, do not go far enough to avert a disastrous rise in global temperatures this century.
tunicia phillips
National

Cape Town fire: Suspect arrested for alleged arson in separate...

This separate fire was not an extension of the Rhodes Memorial fire, according to authorities
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.