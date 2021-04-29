 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login.

National

Alleged underworld figure arrested after high-speed chase in Cape Town

0

A notorious businessman and alleged underworld figure has been arrested after a high-speed chase on Thursday afternoon in Century City, Cape Town. In a joint operation between the Hawks and the National Task Team, which was executing six warrants of arrests in the Western Cape, four suspects were arrested in total.

In a statement released by the Hawks, the arrests relate to conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder of an advocate and murder of a police officer, as well as gang-related extortion, kidnapping and intimidation in the Milnerton area. 

During the arrests, two vehicles, a Mercedes and a Toyota Hilux, were stopped and searched, during which three unlicensed firearms were seized. 

Police Minister Bheki Cele welcomed the arrests.

“This breakthrough must be congratulated, more so because we have always maintained that the murder of Lt-Col [Charl] Kinnear was no random act, but a callous act that’s part of a conspiracy which is being exposed by the work of the police. We also expect more arrests to follow,” reads the statement. 


The names of the suspects have not yet been released; they are known to the Mail & Guardian, but cannot be named until they have appeared in court.

The arrests follow widespread speculation about alleged involvement by underworld figures in the murder of top cop Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear. The anti-gang unit detective was assassinated outside his home in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, on 18 September 2020.

Kinnear’s wife, Nicolette, told the M&G: “I know there have been arrests made, but I can’t confirm for which cases.”

 RELATED 

Zane Kilian, the man accused of top cop’s murder, has been denied bail

Nicolette was hesitant to create the expectation that the arrest might be linked to her husband’s murder and that progress is being made in the case. 

Earlier this month, alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack was named during a court case relating to a hand-grenade incident outside Kinnear’s house in Bishop Lavis on 23 November 2019.

The Daily Maverick reports that state prosecutor Blaine Lazarus told the court that Modack ordered the hand-grenade hit on Kinnear. Lazarus mentioned that a meeting during which the hand grenade plan was allegedly arranged was held on 14 November 2019.

This court case is ongoing in the Parow regional court and will continue on Friday 30 April.

Meanwhile, the four suspects arrested on Thursday will appear on Monday in the Cape Town magistrate’s court.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Playing ping-pong with Zondo, Ramaphosa concedes it came down to...

The president told the Zondo commission the ruling party dropped the ball but struggled over two days on the witness stand to explain how it happened and how a repeat will be prevented
emsie ferreira
Business

Blockchain tech can raise tax revenues

But the South African Revenue Service doesn’t yet have the skills and multiple users to adopt it
Sarah Smit

More top stories

Politics

Zondo asks Ramaphosa if the ANC can change its spots

The deputy chief justice invited the president to reflect on the matter, given continued corruption since 2017 when he said the party reached a watershed
emsie ferreira
Environment

Critically endangered blue whale washes up in Walvis Bay

First-ever recorded stranding in more than 30 years in Namibia, South Africa and probably the continent
sheree bega
National

Alleged underworld figure arrested after high-speed chase in Cape Town

Alleged underworld figure and three others have been arrested on multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and murder of a police officer.
Eunice Stoltz
Business

Empowerment financing slumps, but is still above target — banking...

The Banking Association South Africa’s report on transformation in the financial sector also found that black women voting rights reached its highest level since 2016
Sarah Smit
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.