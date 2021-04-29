Alleged underworld figure arrested after high-speed chase in Cape Town

A notorious businessman and alleged underworld figure has been arrested after a high-speed chase on Thursday afternoon in Century City, Cape Town. In a joint operation between the Hawks and the National Task Team, which was executing six warrants of arrests in the Western Cape, four suspects were arrested in total.

In a statement released by the Hawks, the arrests relate to conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder of an advocate and murder of a police officer, as well as gang-related extortion, kidnapping and intimidation in the Milnerton area.

During the arrests, two vehicles, a Mercedes and a Toyota Hilux, were stopped and searched, during which three unlicensed firearms were seized.

Police Minister Bheki Cele welcomed the arrests.

“This breakthrough must be congratulated, more so because we have always maintained that the murder of Lt-Col [Charl] Kinnear was no random act, but a callous act that’s part of a conspiracy which is being exposed by the work of the police. We also expect more arrests to follow,” reads the statement.

The names of the suspects have not yet been released; they are known to the Mail & Guardian, but cannot be named until they have appeared in court.

The arrests follow widespread speculation about alleged involvement by underworld figures in the murder of top cop Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear. The anti-gang unit detective was assassinated outside his home in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, on 18 September 2020.

Kinnear’s wife, Nicolette, told the M&G: “I know there have been arrests made, but I can’t confirm for which cases.”

Nicolette was hesitant to create the expectation that the arrest might be linked to her husband’s murder and that progress is being made in the case.

Earlier this month, alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack was named during a court case relating to a hand-grenade incident outside Kinnear’s house in Bishop Lavis on 23 November 2019.

The Daily Maverick reports that state prosecutor Blaine Lazarus told the court that Modack ordered the hand-grenade hit on Kinnear. Lazarus mentioned that a meeting during which the hand grenade plan was allegedly arranged was held on 14 November 2019.

This court case is ongoing in the Parow regional court and will continue on Friday 30 April.

Meanwhile, the four suspects arrested on Thursday will appear on Monday in the Cape Town magistrate’s court.