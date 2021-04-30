SIU moves on eThekwini housing scam

Companies belonging to controversial property developer and ANC blesser Jay Singh are among those targeted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into corruption in the eThekwini municipality’s social housing projects in the Phoenix area.

The SIU aims to recover more than R400-million paid to Singh’s companies — Gralio Precast and Woodglaze Trading — in subsidies they claimed from the department of human settlements and the Social Housing Regulatory Authority (SHRA).