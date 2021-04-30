SIU moves on eThekwini housing scam

Companies belonging to controversial property developer and ANC blesser Jay Singh are among those targeted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into corruption in the eThekwini municipality’s social housing projects in the Phoenix area.
The SIU aims to recover more than R400-million paid to Singh’s companies — Gralio Precast and Woodglaze Trading — in subsidies they claimed from the department of human settlements and the Social Housing Regulatory Authority (SHRA).
There’s a lot more to this story.
To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.
It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.
You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In