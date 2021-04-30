 Subscribe or Login

SIU moves on eThekwini housing scam

Unlawful: The housing complex in Eastbury, which the SIU plans to seize as part of proceedings against companies owned by the late Jay Singh. Photo: Rogan Ward
Companies belonging to controversial property developer and ANC blesser Jay Singh are among those targeted by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into corruption in the eThekwini municipality’s social housing projects in the Phoenix area.

The SIU aims to recover more than R400-million paid to Singh’s companies — Gralio Precast and Woodglaze Trading — in subsidies they claimed from the department of human settlements and the Social Housing Regulatory Authority (SHRA).

SIU moves on eThekwini housing scam

The developer allegedly secured illegal funding from the housing regulatory authority
