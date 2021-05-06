 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login.

National

Case of municipal manager who got luxury gifts for depositing public funds in VBS will go to trial

PALM RIDGE, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 12: Limpopo municipality suspended manager Charlotte Ngobeni appears at the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court on March 12, 2021 in Palm Ridge, South Africa. It is reported that Ngobeni was accused of playing a significant role in investing over R120 million in the VBS Mutual Bank. (Photo by OJ Koloti/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

The municipal manager in Limpopo, who allegedly received luxury holidays, wristwatches and beauty treatments for depositing R120-million of public funds in VBS Mutual Bank, is heading to trial.  

On Thursday, at the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court, sitting in Palmridge, Tsakani Charlotte Ngobeni made her second court appearance on charges of corruption and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act

This was after, in October 2017, she deposited R120-million in the now-defunct mutual bank. The state alleges that this was in contravention of legislation and municipal policy, which barred public investments in institutions that are not registered under the Banks Act. VBS was not registered under the Banks Act. 

Ngobeni’s case was postponed to July for a pre-trial conference, when state prosecutor Hein van der Merwe said the matter would be moved to the high court in Pretoria for an expected trial. 

At her first appearance in March, Ngobeni, who has been the manager of the Collins Chabane local municipality since May 2017, indicated that she would plead not guilty when the trial began. She is out on bail of R50 000. 

According to the charge sheet, Ngobeni gained a slew of expensive gifts for her alleged crimes from the former Limpopo ANC Youth League leader, Kabelo Matsepe, who is also a VBS accused in a separate case along with 13 others. 

“Ngobeni received R51 196 for accommodation, meals, beverages, spa treatments and spa products purchased at the Fairlawns Boutique Hotel and Spa in Morningside from Moshate FNB account. This account belonged to Kabelo Matsepe.

“Around 30 January 2018, Matsepe purchased a Tag Heuer ladies’ wristwatch at Arthur Kaplan Mall of Africa worth R28 500, paid for from the Matsepe FNB account,” the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) alleges. 

“Matsepe gave the wristwatch to Ngobeni in Polokwane on 30 January 2018. VBS failed to repay the deposit of R120-million  together with accumulated interest thereon to the municipality,” the state added. 

Matsepe and 13 other accused face a collective 188 counts of racketeering, corruption, fraud, theft, and money laundering. Their trial is to begin in October, according to Van der Merwe. 

In March, NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema told the Mail & Guardian that the 14 accused’s trial was expected to run for about 16 weeks. 

All 14 accused are also out on bail. In October last year, former VBS chief financial officer Phillip Truter pleaded guilty to fraud and corruption charges and agreed to turn state witness against his former colleagues. Truter received an effective 10-years imprisonment for his guilty plea.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Health

Despite promises, medical interns at 2 Military Hospital remain unpaid

The interns were told they would receive salaries at the end of April, but that did not happen
Eunice Stoltz
Environment

Khoikhoi versus US giant Amazon

The controversial River Club development gets the go-ahead, but opponents say they are heading for court
sheree bega

More top stories

National

Case of municipal manager who got luxury gifts for depositing...

Tsakane Ngobeni received holidays, expensive watches and beauty treatments from another VBS Mutual Bank accused
khaya koko
Politics

Ramaphosa tells party caucus he was ‘shocked’ by Magashule’s suspension...

Magashule’s letter, in which he refused to step aside, said he would be appealing his suspension and added that he was “suspending” Ramaphosa. The letter is said to have angered the president.
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Zondo commission gets R75-million, but still needs more funding

The money was found within the existing budget of the justice department after the treasury said it was not prepared to make a further allocation
emsie ferreira
National

Cele is accused of meddling in police operations after sending...

Sources have claimed that the minister is still yearning to be police commissioner and is usurping Khehla Sitole’s powers
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×