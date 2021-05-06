Q&A Sessions: For Mosadi Mahoko, plastic surgery isn’t glamorous, but it saves lives

A distinguished plastic surgeon and one of the first black people to reach her level, Dr Mosadi Mohako speaks to Athandiwe Saba about the less glamorous aspects of the job, her interests in cosmetic cleft lip and rhinoplasty and enjoying downtime pre and post Covid-19

You’ve just come back from work. What does an average day entail?

I’m a plastic surgeon who works in the government sector at Tygerberg Hospital. So my everyday work — it’s, you know, not the [idea of a] glamorous plastic surgeon life that people, I think, have of plastic surgeons.

I am up at six every morning to be at work by 7am. Most of the days are spent in theatre, pretty much from 8am till four. So, believe it or not, today is an early day for me. It can sometimes go on to 9pm at night.