 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Cause of Rhodes Memorial fire to be made public in two weeks’ time

Photo by David Harrison
0

The investigation into the devastating Rhodes Memorial fire at Devil’s Peak on 18 April in Cape Town has been completed and the report is due to be released “within the next 10 working days”, South African National Parks (SANParks) has said.

The fire started at the foot of the Table Mountain National Park and blazed for three days — fuelled by warm temperatures and strong winds before being contained. 

At the time, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said 11 structures had been damaged or destroyed in the fire, including two residential buildings in the Rosebank area — one of them a state-owned property — six education buildings on the Rondebosch campus of the University of Cape Town (UCT), two heritage buildings, the Mostert’s Mill, UCT’s Jagger Reading Room and the Rhodes Memorial tea room. 

 RELATED 

Cape Town fire burns for a third day, authorities confirm minister’s residence gutted

Winde said that “a total of six firefighters were injured in the line of duty and a further nine civilians were taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation”.

The city’s spokesperson, Luthando Tyhalibongo, said there was no damage to road and stormwater infrastructure that required immediate attention, however gabion structures used to prevent mud and rock slides would need to be replaced at an estimated cost of R530 000.

Jermaine Carelse, the spokesperson for the  city’s fire and rescue services, said the final report on the cost of fighting the fire had not yet been completed.

Cause of the fire

Initially, Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) said it was believed the fire originated from a vagrant’s fire that spread, fuelled by temperatures of more than 30°C, debris and old pine trees.  

 RELATED 

Cape Town fire: Suspect arrested for alleged arson in separate blaze, since contained

On the same day the fire started, the police arrested a man on charges of arson. It was believed the man set a separate fire in the vicinity of Devil’s Peak. This caused crucial fire-fighting resources to be deployed to the area, which were being used to battle the Rhodes Memorial fire. 

Shortly after the fire, the City of Cape Town said it was working with SANParks to determine the cause of the fire and that an independent investigator had been appointed. 

“We will be meeting again in the coming weeks to see how we can strengthen the way we work to better prevent or respond to these types of fires in [the] future,” said Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato on 21 April. 

Two weeks were allocated for the investigation.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Dr Beyers Naudé municipality still employs sex offender

From harbouring sexual offenders, settling a near R4-million claim, to an investigation into maladministration, fraud and corruption; this is the Dr Beyers Naudé local municipality in Graaff-Reinet, Eastern Cape.
Eunice Stoltz
National

Sassa official in fraud probe is promoted

Totsie Memela-Khambula has been accused of promoting a senior manager who is implicated in a R1.3m corruption probe
khaya koko

More top stories

National

Bid to halt ConCourt appointments puts Khampepe and Ramaphosa on...

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution argues that politicking tainted the Judicial Service Commission’s selection process
emsie ferreira
National

Cause of Rhodes Memorial fire to be made public in...

The final report has long exceeded its initial two-week timeframe
Eunice Stoltz
Opinion

Richard Calland: Why judges matter — an illustrative tale

Johannes Mahlangu’s torture by police and charge for a murder he didn’t commit should never have happened
Richard Calland
Politics

Mkhize advised by lawyers to not meet parliament’s health committee

MPs from opposition parties agree that the sub judice reason for the health minister not appearing before the committee is not valid
Chris Gilili & Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×