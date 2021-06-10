 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Q&A Sessions: Meet Mokgadi Mabela — the DJ, beekeeper and mother delivering sweet, sweet honey from Native Nosi

Buzzing: Mokgadi Mabela founded Native Nosi after she couldn’t keep up with her former colleagues’ orders for her dad’s honey and she needed to secure her own supply. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)
0

Mokgadi Mabela is the bee lady whose love for good honey has set her on a path of building a legacy. She speaks to Athandiwe Saba about her genius dad, late introduction to bees and her club DJing skills. A sweet combination.

What is the most important thing you have learned as a businesswoman to date?

Currently, it’s just resilience. Look, there are so many things that you need to run a business. But I think when the honeymoon phase stops, it comes down to the business of remaining sustainable and growing.

It’s not fun: it’s challenging. You ask: “Must I die like this? Can I just leave it and just relax, and just do a nine to five every day?”

Especially in the past year, with the opening of our shop, when sometimes you’re not sure if you’re going to make rent or if you’re going to be able to pay your staff.

I think the only thing that has kept me going so far is resilience. 

What is it like to stand in your shop and experience these emotions? 

There’s a lot of anxiety. I know that after opening the shop for the first six months, I lost so much weight. I couldn’t sleep, because you are thinking while you’re sleeping. I would wake up in a panic, thinking, “Did I do this? Did I call that person? Did I pay this person? Did I remember to send that email?”

I had to go to the doctor and get sleeping tablets, because I wasn’t sleeping. I wasn’t eating. But, I don’t think you can avoid that as a business person: it’s just about you getting used to new circumstances. It’s weird and may sound like a cliché, but also, I swear to God, every time I act in faith, things come through.

There’s a lot more to this story.

To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.

It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Athandiwe Saba
Athandiwe Saba

Athandiwe Saba is a multi award-winning journalist who is passionate about data, human interest issues, governance and everything that isn’t on social media. She is an author, an avid reader and trying to find the answer to the perfect balance between investigative journalism, online audiences and the decline in newspaper sales. It’s a rough world and a rewarding profession.

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Q&A Sessions: Meet Mokgadi Mabela — the DJ, beekeeper and...

Mokgadi Mabela is the bee lady whose love for good honey has blossomed into a business. She tells us about her genius dad and her late introduction to bees
Athandiwe Saba
National

GDP, recession, JSE, rallying rand … these terms mean very...

The economy is not producing work, with many young adults working outside their fields of study or considering leaving the country as a result
khaya koko & Bongekile Macupe

More top stories

Business

Relief as Ramaphosa announces surprise energy reform plans

The president says his surprise new energy reform plan will address the electricity crisis comprehensively
Sarah Smit
National

GDP, recession, JSE, rallying rand … these terms mean very...

The economy is not producing work, with many young adults working outside their fields of study or considering leaving the country as a result
khaya koko & Bongekile Macupe
Opinion

In the (power) gloom again

The Prince of Darkness is load-shredding us and, with ANC elections ahead, in KZN the guns are coming out
Eyaaz Matwadia
National

Table Mountain National Park ready to reopen some areas after...

Park manager Frans van Rooyen says the organisation is making progress in rehabilitating the more than600 hectares of land affected by the blaze
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×