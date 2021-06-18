 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Ice skating champion shows off the Cape Flats talent at nationals

Skating to success: Tamika van As from Bonteheuwel is taking on the figure-skating world. (David Harrison/M&G)
0

Eight-year-old Tamika van As recently took the Cape by storm when she won a gold medal at the National Figure Skating Championship in the juvenile competitive section at Forest Hill City in Centurion, Gauteng. 

The grade three learner is the youngest of 36 solo skaters at the Black Panthers Ice Skating Club in Cape Town. When she started ice skating in 2017 she was handed two badges, representing two levels, pre-beginners and beginners, on her first day of attendance. 

Her father, Graham van As, proudly says there are skaters aged 16 and 17 who have only three or four badges. 

Tamika’s dream is “to be a figure-skating coach” but before reaching that long-term goal, she wants to compete in the Olympics. 

“Everything she touches she wants to do her best,” says her father, who is a table-tennis coach in Bonteheuwel. “It is not just skating: she has a lot of talents. Her table tennis is just as good, while her next step is football.” 

Qualities to be a good figure skater include balance and muscle strength. With little effort, Tamika has both and looks forward to competing in the Western Cape Championships that will be held later this year. 

But this is where the fairy tale ends. 

Young Tamika is one of the thousands of children living in fear on the gang-and-crime-riddled Cape Flats. Bonteheuwel is 10km away from the Grand West Ice Station. 

Living in Bonteheuwel makes it difficult for Tamika to exercise outside her house because shooting between rival gangs happens regularly. 

“I cannot take her on an early-morning run to exercise: it is too dangerous,” says her mother, Tarren. 

She recalls a shooting incident during which Tamika ran to stand against a wall.

Three months ago a series of shootings on the Cape Flats led to additional law-enforcement officers being sent to crime-riddled areas in Cape Town. 

In less than a week, 14 people, including two on-duty police officers, were killed, and 10 people were seriously injured.

In February, two teenagers were shot dead and three were seriously injured in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain. And four men between the ages of 30 and 64 were killed, also in Mitchells Plain. 

During a weekend in March, two police officers were shot and killed in Kraaifontein in the early hours of the morning. The same morning later saw two men killed and two seriously injured in Thubelisha, Delft. 

“We pray for our safety going to and driving back from the rink,” says Tarren.

Tamika’s Western Province figure-skating team jacket and her first club tracksuit top. (David Harrison/M&G)

At the ice rink, Tamika is aware of where she comes from because of the stigma attached to the Cape Flats. People pass comments such as “Bonteheuwel is crazy” or “it is where all the bad things happen,” her mother says. 

Perhaps the biggest challenge that may limit Tamika reaching her full potential is the financial requirements needed for a sport such as figure skating. 

Her parents’ financial position allows Tamika to practice for only two hours a week. It is the lowest time bracket offered at the rink and includes four half-hour lessons weekly, with one lesson costing R250. “That is besides all the other materials” adds Tarren. 

“Due to financial burdens, we can’t give her extra time. She must practice much more but we can’t afford it. Other children [at the ice rink] do homeschooling and skate the whole day,” says Graham. 

They hope to get a sponsor who could financially support her. 

What Tamika’s parents might lack in finance, they limitlessly provide in support. “We motivate her to be disciplined and dedicated to her sport and school work. 

“We tell her every day how important education is.” 

Tarren doesn’t want her child to become part of the guns and stone-throwing culture and hopes that Tamika doing well in figure skating “can be a motivation for other children”.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

SANDF’s ‘dignity’ comes with a R200mn price tag

Find out about the SANDF’s new uniform, which is costing taxpayers close to R200-million, while mission-critical equipment is not maintained
erika gibson
National

Roshan Morar’s fingers in every pie, including KZN education and...

The controversial auditor’s firm seconded staff to run the education department’s finance offices for more than 15 years. What’s more, former KZN education director general Cassius Lubisi is the audit firm’s new chair
Paddy Harper

More top stories

Environment

New plan to tackle marine pollution

The environment department’s Source-to-Sea initiative will create 1 600 work opportunities
Chris Gilili
National

Ice skating champion shows off the Cape Flats talent at...

A young ice-skating champion has beaten the odds and brought home a national gold medal
Eunice Stoltz
Health

Study finds too much salt can damage immune cell function

The study investigated how sodium intake affects human cells by giving participants 6g of salt in tablet form each day for 14 days, while they continued with their normal diets.
boitumelo kgobotlo
National

Gigaba insists he faced sinister threat, slams court ruling on...

The former cabinet minister told the Zondo commission he cannot see how the court concluded there was no evidence of a plot to kill him
emsie ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×