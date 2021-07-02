 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Zuma has no plans report to a police station, his son threatens to ‘shoot to kill any policeman that comes near us’

Former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial has been postponed to February 2020.
Jacob Zuma will not hand himself over to the police by Sunday, according to his son. (Oupa Nkosi)
0

Jacob Zuma will not hand himself over to the police by Sunday, according to his son, and it is planned that deputy secretary general Jesse Duarte will discuss with the former president the consequences of this week’s constitutional court judgment against him.

Zuma’s controversial son Edward said his father “is not going to report to any police station or to any corrections services. If they want Zuma they must kill us first, we are here camping in his house.”

Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story

There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out

If a Mail & Guardian story has ever informed your opinion, changed your mind or helped you combat fake news on that WhatsApp group, know that your contribution will help us to keep doing the good journalism that we do.

You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa
Lizeka Tandwa is a political journalist with a keen interest in local government.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Zuma has no plans report to a police station, his...

ANC leaders are to ask deputy secretary general Jesse Duarte discuss his 15-month sentence and to call on his supporters to return to their homes
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

Mkhize report submitted to president

The Special Investigating Unit’s report on the Digital Vibes scandal involving the health minister means his fate hangs in the balance
Paddy Harper

More top stories

National

Zuma has no plans report to a police station, his...

ANC leaders are to ask deputy secretary general Jesse Duarte discuss his 15-month sentence and to call on his supporters to return to their homes
Lizeka Tandwa
Politics

How Zuma’s 15-month sentence will affect this weekend’s NEC meeting

This Constitutional Court ruling comes at an inconvenient time for the Ramaphosa faction. Magashule’s strength is waning, but Zuma still wields significant support
Lizeka Tandwa
Coronavirus

There is limited data on the Delta variant in SA,...

The Covid-19 J&J and Pfizer vaccines remain effective in protecting against severe sickness and hospitalisation
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

Police minister’s political pirouette Zuma arrest looms

From being axed by Jacob Zuma, Bheki Cele is now tasked with putting him in jail
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×