Ingonyama Trust Board to appeal landmark leases ruling

Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) chairperson Jerome Ngwenya has defied Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza and gone ahead with an appeal against the high court ruling which declared its residential lease programme unlawful. (Photo by David Harrison/M&G)
Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) chairperson Jerome Ngwenya has defied Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza and gone ahead with an appeal against the high court ruling which declared its residential lease programme unlawful.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Ingonyama Trust Board to appeal landmark leases ruling

The board’s chairperson has accused the judges who heard the case of not declaring they were interested parties in the case
Paddy Harper
National

Feud between Cele and Sitole ‘undermines’ crime fighting

Minister’s ‘interference’ said to undermine SAPS’ restructuring and the filling of 160 000 posts
khaya koko

Ingonyama Trust Board to appeal landmark leases ruling

The board’s chairperson has accused the judges who heard the case of not declaring they were interested parties in the case
Paddy Harper
Top Six

Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated — interim PM

Haiti President Jovenel Moise was assassinated at his home early Wednesday morning by a group of armed individuals
Agence France presse
Opinion

Zuma’s response to woman judge an ‘illustration of textbook misogyny’

The former president was admonished by a male judge during his trial for rape and responded meekly
Penelope Andrews
Africa

Eswatini opposition parties call for the urgent return of SADC...

Opposition parties have requested that the regional delegation return to the Kingdom within one week and meet all stakeholders under one roof
Lizeka Tandwa
