Cape Town residents battle to stop sewage flooding their homes

Heavy winter rains and an overflowing sewerage pipe have flooded areas of eThembeni in Khayelitsha. (David Harrison/M&G)
Residents have to endure the overwhelming stench of raw sewage spilling from a blocked drain  as they struggle to prevent it from reaching their homes in the Ethembeni informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Western Cape.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Illegal occupations of unsuitable land coupled with heavy rains cause disruption of flood management systems
Eunice Stoltz
