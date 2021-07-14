 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Looting, vandalism: ‘I don’t know how I am going to survive,’ says Diepkloof street vendor

A suspected looter pulls a few items along the ground outside a vandalised mall in Vosloorus, on the outskirts of Johannesburg, on July 14, 2021. - Stores and warehouses in South Africa were hit by looters on July 13, for a fifth day running despite the troops President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed to try to quell unrest that has claimed 72 lives. As pillaging erupted in the economic capital of Johannesburg and the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa's main opposition accused radicals of stoking the unrest. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
0

In Diepkloof Zone 3, the Soweto township where the former director general in the presidency, Reverend Frank Chikane, once lived, looters vandalised and stole from 34 shops in the Diepkloof Square shopping complex and ripped all bank ATMs out of the walls. 

The looting and violence that was associated with the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma last week for contempt after he failed to appear before the Zondo commission into state capture has spread in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. 

There have also been a few incidents in Mpumalanga, the Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape.

Defence force troops have been sent to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. On Tuesday, the justice, crime prevention and security cluster said there was no plan yet to announce a state of emergency.  

Jabulani Sibiya, the shaken manager of the Diepkloof Square centre, said the police had not prevented people from ransacking the centre. “If the police had come earlier, we could’ve avoided a lot of the damage we have experienced. They only came here in the afternoon, when the looters were done. Between 10am and 2pm, the criminals did as they wished with no police or army in sight.”

“The damage done here is worth millions. We will still do an assessment to determine the real value of what has been lost.” 

Sibiya said the complex employs more than 1 000 people and now those people would be left without jobs.

“In future, we will plan to build a relationship with the community of Diepkloof. I think if there was a sense of appreciation of this centre from the community, they could have protected us. I am just so shattered by this, honestly. I am broken by what happened today.”

He said they would repair the shopping centre, but this would take several months. “That’s if they don’t come and burn the place down. Because when the police leave, they might come to loot whatever that is left.”

Street vendors around the mall said they were “doomed” after witnessing the damage at the mall.

Elsie Mahlawule, who lives in Zone 4 in Diepkloof, said their lives would be more difficult after the shopping centre was ransacked. 

“The people employed in this complex were our customers and they supported us consistently. They bought their veggies from us after work. I really don’t know how I am going to survive after this,” she said.

“I am a mother of three kids, I have to pay rent and I am also supporting my siblings back home in Limpopo. My husband is also not employed at the moment, so this is all on my shoulders. I really don’t know how I am going to manage all of this.” 

On Tuesday evening, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints)  confirmed that 72 people have now died in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal since the start of the violence.

Alexandra township’s Alex FM also fell victim to the looting, with people damaging and stealing the station’s radio equipment. “Due to these unfortunate events, Alex FM will not be able to operate. This leads to the closing of the radio station for an indefinite period till further notice,” the company said in a statement.

In Gauteng, looting and vandalism has spread to Vosloorus, south of Johannesburg, and Mamelodi, Pretoria. Johannesburg’s city centre was hit on Monday. 

More than 1 200 people have been arrested in both provinces.
Earlier on Tuesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele encouraged people to continue working with the police. He said they had been in discussions with private security companies to work with them.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Chris Gilili
Chris Gilili is a climate and environmental journalist at the Mail & Guardian’s environmental unit, covering socioeconomic issues and general news. Previously, he was a fellow at amaBhungane, the centre for investigative journalism.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Countries rated for aligning climate policy to health

Global health bodies say climate mitigation efforts should be closely aligned to the health consequences of air pollution and the benefits of reductions
tunicia phillips
National

Private security companies the ‘eyes and ears’ for police on...

The private security guards were also first responders in some cases, and their helicopters provided information on emerging hotspots
erika gibson

More top stories

National

Looting, vandalism: ‘I don’t know how I am going to...

People plundering shops and malls has spread, leaving a trail of devastation and loss of income and jobs
Chris Gilili
National

No livelihood or hope: The warning signs of violence

The rapid spread of violence and disregard for the law has been causally linked to growing economic difficulties
Luke Feltham
Environment

Countries rated for aligning climate policy to health

Global health bodies say climate mitigation efforts should be closely aligned to the health consequences of air pollution and the benefits of reductions
tunicia phillips
National

Western Cape taxi violence claims more lives, wary residents eye...

The ongoing taxi war in the Western Cape claimed the lives of three more people on Tuesday as the province braces itself for the possibility of the looting that has rocked Gauteng and KwaZulu-Nata
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×