 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Looting, burning spreads from KZN into Johannesburg as pro-Zuma protests turn violent

People carry goods as they loot and vandalise the Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township, east of Johannesburg, on July 12, 2021. - Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg, following a night of violence. Police are on the scene trying to control further protests. It is unclear if this is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
0

As South Africa battles the Covid-19 pandemic, a fresh headache has emerged after protests that started last week in support of jailed former president Jacob Zuma degenerated into violence at the weekend, with shops looted, set alight and roads blocked  in the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces.

On Sunday evening, about 20 protesters were arrested in the Johannesburg central business district and police fired stun grenades at looters.

By Monday the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department had deployed officers to most parts of the city to try to contain the violence and had closed parts of the M2 highway, spokesperson Wayne Minaar said.

“We are closely monitoring the whole situation even in the CBD, we have members deployed around Jeppestown, Hillbrow and other parts of Johannesburg,” he said, adding that two people had died in Johannesburg from the violence.

On Monday, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said it had started the process of deploying soldiers after receiving a request to assist the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) in bringing calm to both KZN and Gauteng.

The violence comes in the wake of protests last Friday when Zuma’s supporters went on the streets in KZN, angry over his 15-month imprisonment for contempt of court after he defied an order to testify before the Zondo commission probing state capture. Many saw the case as a key test for upholding the constitution and the law in South Africa.

On Monday morning, violent mobs were filmed ransacking major retailers in towns in Zuma’s home province of KZN, including Eshowe and KwaMashu and there were scenes of burnt cars on freeways while a shopping mall was set alight. The “Free Zuma” campaign originated in the province last week.

The N3 highway in Durban was closed after trucks and cars were torched overnight. 
In a national address on Sunday, mainly focused on the response to the Covid-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa veered off to address the violence, saying while protests were a constitutional right, there was no justification for violence and criminality  and it was hurting efforts to rebuild the economy.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Chris Gilili
Chris Gilili is a climate and environmental journalist at the Mail & Guardian’s environmental unit, covering socioeconomic issues and general news. Previously, he was a fellow at amaBhungane, the centre for investigative journalism.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

South Africans will pay for the costly electricity from DRC’s...

A new report says power from the hydroelectric scheme is more expensive than energy from solar and wind
sheree bega
National

More hurdles for Zuma as showdown looms at constitutional court

The former president’s application to have his sentence rescinded fails the textbook tests for rescission and sees him persist in the contempt that resulted in a 15-month prison term, the commission argues
Emsie Ferreira

More top stories

National

Looting, burning spreads from KZN into Johannesburg as pro-Zuma protests...

The violence comes in the wake of protests last Friday when Zuma’s supporters went on the streets in KZN
Chris Gilili
National

All public transport in KZN stops as looting spreads

More than 120 people have already been arrested for looting and public violence in the province
Paddy Harper
National

SANDF called in to quell unrest

The military has been asked to step in as violence and looting continues across KZN and Gauteng
Luke Feltham
Opinion

The ANC is a postcolonial disappointment

How Frantz Fanon’s dire predictions about the postcolony are coming true in South Africa
Andile Zulu
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×