National

In pictures: Destruction, despair … and intrigue

Smoke rises from a Makro building set on fire overnight in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on July 13, 2021 as several shops, businesses and infrastructure are damaged in the city, following four nights of continued violence and looting sparked by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma. - The unrest erupted last on July 9 after Zuma started serving a 15-month term for snubbing a probe into the corruption that stained his nine years in power. In a nationwide address , current President Ramaphosa lashed "opportunistic acts of criminality, with groups of people instigating chaos merely as a cover for looting and theft." (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)

A suspected looter is fired upon with rubber bullets by Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers (EMPD) on patrol inide a flooded mall in Vosloorus, on July 13, 2021. – Stores in two South African provinces were ransacked for a fifth consecutive day, hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed troops in a bid to quell unrest that has claimed 45 lives. The premier of Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg, said 10 bodies were found late on July 12 at a looted shopping centre in Soweto, on the city’s outskirts. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
Looters swarmed to the Macro store in Springfield, Durban. Some people set up a pop-up market outside Makro to sell their stolen wares. The destruction of property and theft of goods spread in KwaZulu- Natal and Gauteng.
A bag containing essential food items is left abandoned following widespread looting and violence in Johannesburg
A burnt car is seen in a street where protests have been taking place in Jeppestown, in Johannesburg on July 11, 2021. – Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Jeppestown, in downtown Johannesburg following a night of violence. Police are on the scene trying to control further protests. It is unclear if this is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former South African president Jacob Zuma by the Constitutional Court. (Photo by Emmanuel Croset / AFP)
Taxi Drivers protecting the local shoping center in Vosloorus. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

Paul Botes
Guest Author

Thousands of troops are deployed to protect people and property

But the biggest internal deployment since 1994 is not without challenges, as food, fuel and simply getting to the hotspots are problems facing the SANDF’s deployment
Phase Two: looting was just the start say investigators and...

‘A serious military operation is yet to come. Once you disrupt Soweto, you have the attention of the country and the world’
KwaZulu-Natal communities hold the line against looting

As the looting continues in some parts of KwaZulu Natal, other parts are fighting back and yet others have been left with nothing
Paddy Harper
National

The images that reflect a week in which the country erupted into total chaos
