National

Thousands of troops are deployed to protect people and property

Military intervention: The South African National Defence Force is assisting the police in trying to maintain order. Soldiers and police officers detained suspected looters (right) at Soweto’s Jabulani Mall on 13 July 2021. (Luca Sola/AFP)
The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has started its biggest single mobilisation since 1994 of some 25 000 soldiers in an attempt to quell the violence in KwaZulu-Natal and in Gauteng.

Erika Gibson

National

But the biggest internal deployment since 1994 is not without challenges, as food, fuel and simply getting to the hotspots are problems facing the SANDF’s deployment
