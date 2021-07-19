 Subscribe or Login

Police on alert over intelligence about mooted raids on firearms and ammunitions

  
The South African Police Service (SAPS) has gone on high alert after receiving intelligence of planned armed raids on police stations, allegedly for the purpose of stealing weapons. (Photo by Dino Lloyd/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
The South African Police Service (SAPS) has gone on high alert after receiving intelligence of planned armed raids on police stations, allegedly for the purpose of stealing weapons. These alleged planned raids form part of a second wave of violent attacks by supporters of former president Jacob Zuma, who are angry about his incarceration earlier this month for contempt of court. 

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.
Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

