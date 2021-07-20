 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Riots, looting cost the KwaZulu-Natal economy R20 billion

The wave of looting and arson attacks last week cost the KwaZulu-Natal economy alone more than R20-billion and has placed more than 150 000 jobs in the province at risk. (Photo by GUILLEM SARTORIO/AFP via Getty Images)
0

The wave of looting and arson attacks last week cost the KwaZulu-Natal economy alone more than R20-billion and has placed more than 150 000 jobs in the province at risk.

Around 40 000 formal businesses in the province were affected in the week of violence, which also negatively impacted more than 50 000 informal traders, the vast majority of whom were not insured.

The latest assessment of the extent of the damage caused in what the government has now characterised as an attempted insurrection, was allegedly carried out by supporters of former president Jacob Zuma, who is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

In a briefing on Tuesday, acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said assessments of the cost of the damage in Gauteng were still being carried out by the South African Special Risk Insurance Association.

In KwaZulu-Natal, both the Durban and Richards Bay harbours were now fully operational, as were the rail and road links between Durban and the rest of the country.

Ntshavheni said the country was “well on the trajectory to stability” with no incidents of looting and violence reported in either KwaZulu-Natal or Gauteng over the past 24 hours.

The South African National Defence Force deployment in support of the police would, she said, continue until “we all feel that we are safe in our homes” in order to discourage any further attempts at violence and looting.

Ntshavheni said three alleged instigators were being held pending bail hearings. Among them is former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu, who will appear in court in Randburg on Wednesday, after being arrested in Durban on Monday.

She said that while the initial number of alleged instigators stood at 12, this may change as investigations continued.

“Whether there were 12, or 24 or 100 they will be arrested. They will get the concomitant legal penalty that they must face for bringing this country into the kind of danger that they have,” Ntshavheni said.

Around 200 people had appeared in Gauteng courts for public violence and theft, with the stolen items that had been recovered being held by police for use as evidence, she added.

Economic cluster ministers were busy putting together details of a relief package which could be used to help businesses — particularly those with no insurance — get back on their feet.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Police on alert over intelligence about mooted raids on firearms...

Police have caught wind of plans for a second phase of violence after last week’s riots, apparently set to kick off with the looting of arms in KwaZulu-Natal
Paddy Harper & khaya koko
Environment

Race to save the Richtersveld from mass extinction

Climate change, mine dust, drought and succulent poaching are causing centuries-old iconic plants to die
sheree bega

More top stories

National

Riots, looting cost the KwaZulu-Natal economy R20 billion

More than 150 000 jobs in province are at risk after last week’s orgy of destruction
Paddy Harper
Politics

Moseneke recommends local elections be delayed until February 2022

‘It is not reasonably possible or likely that the local government election scheduled for October 2021 will be held in a free and fair manner’ – Justice Dikgang Moseneke
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Murder accused Zane Kilian fires his legal team again

Zane Kilian arrested last year for the murder of top cop Charl Kinnear
Eunice Stoltz
National

Hearing on Zuma’s plea for acquittal postponed to August 10

Judge Piet Koen granted the former president’s application for a postponement but will only decide in August whether to grant an order that a virtual hearing would be inconsistent with Zuma’s rights
Emsie Ferreira
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×