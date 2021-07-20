 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

What’s the beef between Cele and Sitole?

After a week of looting, death and destruction of property in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, the reported feud between Police Minister Bheki Cele and the national commissioner of police, Khehla Sitole, has surfaced. (Photo by Jaco Marais/Foto24/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

After a week of looting, death and destruction of property in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, the reported feud between Police Minister Bheki Cele and the national commissioner of police, Khehla Sitole, has surfaced.

An ANC provincial executive committee member in KwaZulu-Natal, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the rift between Cele and Sitole was a source of frustration for the province’s premier Sihle Zikalala, who announced last week that the looting and destruction had cost more than R10-billion.   

“He [Zikalala] has ambitions like any other of a higher office and this is tainting his image. What is also causing Sihle to become frustrated is the rift between Bheki Cele and Sitole. Their rift has cost us. When one gives an instruction, the other does not listen,” the provincial leader said. 

A high-ranking police source concurred, saying the feud between the law enforcement leaders had harmed the police service’s response to last week’s destruction.

“That is why officers only arrived when the sun came out after Chris Hani Mall [in Vosloorus] was burnt [on Wednesday morning], just to secure the area and not shoot at people,” said the insider, who also asked to remain anonymous.

“These orders are from the political principal [Cele] and not from Sitole because the minister gave orders that there should not be any loss of life.”

The rift between Cele and Sitole became public in May when the minister sent a scathing letter to the national police commissioner, calling him “irresponsible”. 

In the letter Cele ordered Sitole to reverse nine senior appointments. The letter, a copy of which the Mail & Guardian saw, fuelled criticism that Cele was meddling in police operational matters and usurping Sitole’s powers. 

Last month, Cele wrote another letter ordering the police commissioner to institute disciplinary action against another senior officer for alleged verbal abuse during a meeting of the police service’s top brass. 

The latest instruction from Cele drew the ire of the South African Police Union (Sapu), which wrote a letter to Ramaphosa asking for his mediation in the rift, which it said was detrimental to crime fighting. 

“For a minister to patrol beaches during the [Covid-19] lockdown and to give operational instructions for arrests to be effected leaves a lot to be desired,” read the Sapu letter, which was acknowledged by Ramaphosa’s office. 

The Mail & Guardian reported on Friday that the violence was possibly the first phase of a campaign to cause domestic instability. During a national address later than evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the unrest was part of an “orchestrated plan” and an “attack” on the country’s constitutional democracy.

A statement on Sunday issued by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure, or NatJoints, co-chaired by the defence force, the police and the State Security Agency, said the structure was aware of more violence being considered, and sought to reassure the public it was on top of it. 

“[Natjoints], through its intelligence coordinating community, is also aware of more messages cropping up and circulating on various social media platforms, threatening to attack police stations and disarm law enforcement officers; attack courts of law and key infrastructure such as fuel pipelines and refineries; and more looting,” it said.

“The [structure] has subsequently mobilised maximum resources to address these threats and heighten visibility. Measures have also been put in place to ensure stability, and the protection and safety of  those who are not involved in the unrest and wish to go on with their daily routine.”

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Police on alert over intelligence about mooted raids on firearms...

Police have caught wind of plans for a second phase of violence after last week’s riots, apparently set to kick off with the looting of arms in KwaZulu-Natal
Paddy Harper & khaya koko
Environment

Race to save the Richtersveld from mass extinction

Climate change, mine dust, drought and succulent poaching are causing centuries-old iconic plants to die
sheree bega

More top stories

Coronavirus

South Africa hits daily vaccine high of more 200 000...

South Africa reaches its benchmark to vaccinate more than 200 000 people in one day, and the nationwide drive to vaccinate inmates kicks off
Eunice Stoltz
National

Six ‘instigators’ arrested as ‘insurrection’ investigation in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng...

Three of those held for incitement have appeared in court and have been remanded in custody pending bail applications
Paddy Harper
National

What’s the beef between Cele and Sitole?

Some blame the feud between the police minister and the national police commissioner blamed for slow reaction to unrest
khaya koko
Opinion

Township reconstruction: The blueprint for a post-looting economy

Don’t rebuild malls. They draw in a lot of energy and money, but give back little
tshepo mokholo
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×