 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Zuma gets leave for brother’s funeral

Former president Jacob Zuma. (Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
0

Former president Jacob Zuma has been granted compassionate leave by the department of correctional  services to attend his brother Michael’s funeral at Nkandla.

The former head of state is understood to have already left the prison where he is being held for his family’s homestead at Nxamalala village, close to the Zululand town of Nkandla, where his younger brother will be buried.

According to a source in the department, Zuma is being escorted by teams from the department’s security division, who were activated for the “exercise’’ as early as last Sunday.

The source said that additional security was likely to be provided by the South African Police Service (SAPS) in light of the wave of violence that swept KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng last week in the wake of Zuma’s arrest and incarceration.

Despite this, the department was not expecting “any difficulty” regarding the funeral.

Michael Zuma, who acted as the family spokesperson during his brother’s presidency, died on Sunday following a long illness.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo early on Thursday confirmed that 79-year-old Zuma had been granted a day’s compassionate leave in terms of Section 44(1)(a) of the Correctional Services Act “in order to attend to a family bereavement”.

Zuma  is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court over his refusal to abide by a series of summonses to return to the Zondo Commission into state capture to face questions about his role in the looting of government departments and state-owned entities by the Gupta family.

The former head of state is being held at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.

Nxumalo said that Zuma had been granted a single day’s leave for the funeral and would not be required to wear prison uniform while outside the correctional facility.

“As a short-term, low-risk classified inmate, Mr Zuma’s application for compassionate leave was processed and approved following correctional services prescripts,” Nxumalo said.

The leave would last for one day only, Nxumalo said.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Environment

Cornubia: Authorities to investigate UPL after chemical blaze

Agrochemical giant UPL said chemical runoff was being contained and efforts were underway to deal with groundwater poisoning
tunicia phillips
National

Taxi associations in impasse over dispute

Western Cape government cuts off its Blue Dot incentive payments to Cata and Codeta and financial support agreement with Santaco
Eunice Stoltz

More top stories

National

Zuma gets leave for brother’s funeral

The former president has already left Estcourt prison under heavy security
Paddy Harper
Friday

Hashtags bear a strange fruit: The visual terror of the...

As vigilante groups stepped in to ‘protect’ their property and families, the visual spectacle of death took on a sinister pleasure in some quarters, with Black lives bearing the brunt of this unbridled proprietarianism
zamansele nsele
Environment

Cornubia: Authorities to investigate UPL after chemical blaze

Agrochemical giant UPL said chemical runoff was being contained and efforts were underway to deal with groundwater poisoning
tunicia phillips
National

Zuma set to attend brother’s funeral on Thursday

Request is still ‘under consideration’ but sources say it will likely be approved and a security plan is in place
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×