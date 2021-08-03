 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Police union condemns robbery of Northern Cape police station, blames understaffing and scarce resources

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has condemned recent attacks on police stations, with the latest target being Tsineng in the Northern Cape that was robbed at gunpoint on 31 July.
0

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has condemned recent attacks on police stations, with the latest target being Tsineng in the Northern Cape that was robbed at gunpoint on 31 July.

The union partly attributed the attacks on inadequate resources, which gave criminals the courage to pounce, and called for reforms in the police force.

Only two police officials were on duty when three men raided the station situated about 60km from Kuruman. Two shotguns, three R5 rifles and 10 pistols as well as ammunition and magazines were stolen, said Colonel Brenda Muridili, spokesperson for the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) is investigating the incident but has not yet made arrests.

The police service went on high alert two weeks ago after receiving intelligence of planned armed raids on stations, allegedly for the purpose of stealing weapons. The planned attacks were believed to form part of a second wave of violence by supporters of former president Jacob Zuma after he was jailed last month for contempt of court. 

Although the initial threat is understood to be limited to KwaZulu-Natal, police management is concerned that attackers may also target police stations and arsenals in other provinces.

Popcru said the latest “brazen” attack took place against the backdrop of criminals becoming aware of the many underlying problems facing police stations, including understaffing and the shortage of resources. It noted that the Tsineng robbery happened in an area with a population of 23 000 people and 43 villages with “only two police officers responsible for providing services”. 

“This not only places these officers’ lives at risk but also further generates the misinformed narrative that our men and women in blue are intentionally failing to address the crime situation within their communities, while in reality, their incapacity is due to the uneven allocation of resources,” the union said.

Similar incidents in Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape demonstrated the reversed position of police stations, it said: “Despite being safe havens, they are now becoming unsafe territories for both officers and community members.”

“It is through the restructuring of the SAPS [South African Police Service] that we can find long-term solutions,” Popcru said, adding that this would address the duplication of functions, weak command and control and poor service delivery at police station level.

“The process of restructuring is informed by the need to improve conditions for the service provided, with its goals being to ensure improved productivity and morale, increased organisational effectiveness and efficiency,” said the union.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Life Esidimeni inquest postponed until August 30

The lawyer for the bereaved families argued that Dr Makgabo Manamela’s requests for postponements have a negative impact on the families of the deceased who seek closure
Chris Gilili
Politics

RECAP: Mbeki tells ANC that land without compensation goes against...

‘This would be a very serious disincentive to investment,’ says Thabo Mbeki in a document arguing that the ANC should not proceed with the Constitutional amendment of section 25
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

Politics

ANC Integrity Committee recommends Zweli Mkhize step aside

ANC sources say the report by the committee will be tabled at the next national executive committee meeting
Lizeka Tandwa
National

Police union condemns robbery of Northern Cape police station, blames...

Three men made off with shotguns, R5 rifles, pistols and ammunition after pouncing on the Tsineng police station
Eunice Stoltz
National

Rivals agree on new measures to end Cape Town taxi...

But key route remains closed and affected areas halt issuing of operating licences
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

Magashule claims his suspension of Ramaphosa was lawful

In his application for leave to appeal the high court judgment, Magashule argues that the court erred in holding that Ramaphosa’s suspension was not lawful without giving any explanation for that conclusion
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×