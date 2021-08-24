 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Four officials suspended over R124m wasted by defence department

Mapisa-Nqakula hit back at criticism of the deployment saying the military was there to only assist police in conducting their duties.
The PSC intervened after an annual report showed the department had incurred more than R124-million in irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure. (Gallo Images)
0

The defence and military veterans department, which suffered more than R124-million in irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, conceded on Tuesday that its bursary programme for veterans’ children was beset with bad management. 

Four senior managers have been placed on precautionary suspension, Defence and Military Veterans Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla told a briefing in Tshwane. Their suspension has been effected in terms of guidelines set out in a Public Service Commission (PSC) report on disciplinary measures to be meted out to civil servants over poor performance.

The PSC’s intervention followed a 2019-20 annual report for the military veterans department, which showed that it had incurred more than R124-million in irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure

The four unnamed officials were suspended by the department’s director general Irene Mpolweni, Makwetla said, adding that the department would adhere to a 60-day deadline it had set itself to conclude investigations into the employees.

“The Public Service Commission also makes the point that reports on financial misconduct submitted by the department for the 2019-20 financial year to the PSC ‘does not reflect whether consequence management [disciplinary action] was or will be imposed against the perpetrators that committed irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure,” Makwetla said, adding that the PSC and the department would collaborate to overcome the challenges.

He acknowledged that the PSC had identified bad management in the bursary scheme for children of military veterans.

“It is for that reason that we are here today, after a meeting we had with the Public Service Commision, to look at the performance of the management of the department,” Makwetla said.

The department’s newly appointed director general would ensure that, henceforth, there was consequence management in the department, “and things are done according to the prescripts”, the deputy minister added.

Subscribe to the M&G

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

eThekwini councillors rebel over ANC’s choice for deputy mayor

Political feathers are ruffled as deputy mayor candidate Diana Hoorzuk is ‘imposed’ on eThekwini by provincial executive council
Paddy Harper
National

How the Eastern Cape blew R23m on land it could...

Land that cost less than R1m in 2007 was bought by the Eastern Cape government just six years later for R23m, despite a land claim case hanging over it. And then the building tender went sour…
khaya koko

More top stories

Politics

ANC member accused of instigating July unrest makes it to...

A branch in Johannesburg has raised concern about the inclusion of Mboneni Tabane on the list submitted to the Electoral Commission of South Africa.
Lizeka Tandwa
Business

Unemployment rate hits record high — again

South Africa added more than half a million workers to its unemployed labour force in the second quarter of 2021
Sarah Smit
National

Four officials suspended over R124m wasted by defence department

The PSC intervened after an annual report showed the department had incurred more than R124-million in irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure
khaya koko
National

Security forces remain on alert as ‘national shutdown’ fails to...

Only a handful of attempts to blockade roads took place in response to Monday’s shutdown call
Paddy Harper
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×