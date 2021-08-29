Ramaphosa’s R2bn Eastern Cape revitalisation project in jeopardy

Two years on, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s R2-billion flagship revitalisation project in the Eastern Cape’s debilitated Duncan Village township is in jeopardy after court action to halt it.

But this is only one of the many delays that have hampered the process, despite more than R1-million having been spent in the current financial year towards the appointment of a consultant for the design of 5 000 houses, as well as a “social survey”, according to the city’s six-year development plan.

The total budget for the current financial year was R19-million, and only a fraction of the money has been used. The programme is meant to build more than 20 000 houses, of which 931 have been built to date.