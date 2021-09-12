 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Justice ministry still to deliver justice in wrongful dismissal case

‘I was defamed’: Shadrack Mokatsane was fired but was reinstated after it was found that a document was changed from ‘not guilty’ to ‘guilty’
0

Almost a decade after a clerk at the Viljoens­kroon magistrate’s court was wrongfully dismissed, the individuals who allegedly colluded to get rid of him remain in their senior positions in the Free State’s justice department

After Shadrack Mokatsane was reinstated, a Kroonstad magistrate’s court prosecutor is yet to decide whether to prosecute senior justice department officials Thembile Khuse and Riaan Swanepoel, who played a key role in his dismissal in 2014.

Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story

There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out

And right now, you can get a year’s access to all of our journalism, on any device, for just R500, that’s two-thirds off of our usual price. You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.

You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Coronavirus

The robot that allows Covid-19 patients human contact

A mental health pandemic: It’s far from ideal, but a dying mother was able to blow kisses to her child thanks to Khanya the robot
chris bateman
National

eThekwini municipality forces high-profile auditor Morar to prove legality of...

Court orders Morar Incorporated to hand over documents showing how R90-million contract was extended
Paddy Harper

More top stories

Business

Vax passports: Business takes cues from government

The private sector, labour and government have been thrashing out ways to increase vaccinations and to restart the economy
Sarah Smit
Business

Tourism, hospitality and restaurant sectors welcome vaccine passports

Vaccine passports prove to be a contentious issue for tourism, hospitality and restaurant sectors as some welcome them and some have fears of placing another hurdle ahead of economic growth
anathi madubela
Coronavirus

The robot that allows Covid-19 patients human contact

A mental health pandemic: It’s far from ideal, but a dying mother was able to blow kisses to her child thanks to Khanya the robot
chris bateman
National

Rural Limpopo women protest against Sefateng Chrome Mine

Women sleep outside in the cold to stop what they consider mineral theft by a mining company, with state collusion
Lucas Ledwaba
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×