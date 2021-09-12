Justice ministry still to deliver justice in wrongful dismissal case

Almost a decade after a clerk at the Viljoenskroon magistrate’s court was wrongfully dismissed, the individuals who allegedly colluded to get rid of him remain in their senior positions in the Free State’s justice department.
After Shadrack Mokatsane was reinstated, a Kroonstad magistrate’s court prosecutor is yet to decide whether to prosecute senior justice department officials Thembile Khuse and Riaan Swanepoel, who played a key role in his dismissal in 2014.
Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story
There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out
And right now, you can get a year’s access to all of our journalism, on any device, for just R500, that’s two-thirds off of our usual price. You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.
You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In