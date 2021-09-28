 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Tourism industry hopeful of UK red list review

The industry hopes for UK to remove SA from red list. (Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
0

The tourism industry has been ready to welcome tourists from the UK for months and it will know in the next two weeks whether or not its preparations have been in vain.

Having been one of the hardest hit industries following restrictions on international travellers, the industry will be looking at the UK’s review of South Africa’s position on the red list, following a meeting between scientists from the two countries. 

Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story

There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out

And right now, you can get a year’s access to all of our journalism, on any device, for just R500, that’s two-thirds off of our usual price. You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.

You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Marcia Zali
Marcia Zali is an award winning journalist

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

Tourism industry hopeful of UK red list review

M&G Premium

Meeting between scientists of both countries may pave way for removal from red list
marcia zali
National

R350 social relief grant not enough to live on

M&G Premium

Nearly half of the population in South Africa — one of the most unequal countries in the world — is considered chronically poor.
Chris Gilili

More top stories

National

Tourism industry hopeful of UK red list review

M&G Premium

Meeting between scientists of both countries may pave way for removal from red list
marcia zali
National

Triple murder in Khayelitsha investigated by police

Three young women have been shot dead execution-style in one of Cape Town’s gang-riddled communities
Eunice Stoltz
Sport

Q&A Sessions: Kagiso Rabada — ‘When I retire, I will...

M&G Premium

Kagiso Rabada talks to Eyaaz Matwadia about his love for music and production, how the lockdown affected him, and how he hopes to get back to his best
Eyaaz Matwadia
National

State to subpoena and fact-check Agrizzi’s ‘illness’ claims

The National Prosecuting Authority will conduct its own probe into Angelo Agrizzi’s claims of ill health, after he failed to attend court again
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×