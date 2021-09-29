 Subscribe or Login

Gupta-linked ‘fraudster’ nabbed en route to Dubai

Kuben Moodley during day 2 of the MTN SuperSport Shootout at Zimbali Coastal Resort on June 23, 2012 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky / Gallo Images)
Kubentheran Moodley, the Gupta-linked fraud accused who has R232-million in frozen assets and an alleged victim of death threats from a debt collector named “Killer”, was caught allegedly trying to “flee” to Dubai. 

Moodley is expected to appear at the Palmridge specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday morning to apply for bail after being arrested on Tuesday evening by the Investigating Directorate, working with the police, at OR Tambo International Airport moments before boarding his flight. 

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Kubentheran Moodley was caught trying to ‘flee’ to Dubai allegedly after his family was threatened by a debt collector and the state seized R232-million worth of his assets
khaya koko
