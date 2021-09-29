Gupta-linked ‘fraudster’ nabbed en route to Dubai

Kubentheran Moodley, the Gupta-linked fraud accused who has R232-million in frozen assets and an alleged victim of death threats from a debt collector named “Killer”, was caught allegedly trying to “flee” to Dubai.
Moodley is expected to appear at the Palmridge specialised commercial crimes court on Wednesday morning to apply for bail after being arrested on Tuesday evening by the Investigating Directorate, working with the police, at OR Tambo International Airport moments before boarding his flight.
