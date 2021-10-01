The Zondo commission cases that have made it to the courts

What do suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and confessed racist and social delinquent Angelo Agrizzi have in common? Both face criminal charges stemming directly from work conducted by the commission of inquiry into state capture, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Last year, the first high-profile arrests were made following evidence collected from the commission, which is expected to conclude its work at the end of the year following a marathon three years of work at a cumulative cost of close to R1-billion.

But has the commission fulfilled its promise of nailing those who allegedly depleted the country’s resources through corrupt means? We take a look at the cases: