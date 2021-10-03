Eastern Cape owes SMEs more than R2-billion

The Eastern Cape government owes more than R2.2-billion to government suppliers, Premier Oscar Mabuyane admitted last month, with the provincial treasury not having paid more than 12 500 invoices to small businesses and other government suppliers.
Subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and unlock this story
There’s a lot more to it and we don’t want you to miss out
And right now, you can get a year’s access to all of our journalism, on any device, for just R500, that’s two-thirds off of our usual price. You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian at this link.
You’ll also get access to other subscriber-exclusive benefits including, events, newsletters, webinars, and weekly crosswords.
If you have a current subscription, please login here.
Log In