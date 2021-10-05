 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Police forensic analyst guilty of elaborate half-million-rand-plus fraud

A police forensic analyst has been found guilty of participating in an elaborate R614 851.59 fraud scheme that involved identity theft and foreign exchange crimes.
0

Guilty! That was the verdict against Aphiwe Qamungwana; a police forensic analyst who participated in an elaborate R614 851.59 fraud scheme that involved identity theft and foreign exchange crimes.

Qamungwana faced fraud charges linked to a scheme that defrauded Custom Seal Components. He was accused of pretending to be salesperson “Richman Banda” of Blue Hill Mine in Zimbabwe, who wanted rock drill bits to be supplied to the mine. 

Custom Seal Components is based in Roodepoort in west Johannesburg.

Despite asserting during his trial that he was a victim of crime and had been duped to commit fraud, the Palmridge commercial crimes court found Qamungwana guilty. On Monday October 4, Qamungwana, who is from the Eastern Cape, told the court that a probation officer from his home province would testify on his behalf in mitigation of sentence. He is out on bail and will return to court for sentencing next month. 

Qamungwana testified in June that unknown fraudsters had duped him and used his identity document to steal the money from Custom Seal Components. He said he only found out about the fraud while being treated in hospital for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. This condition, he said, was caused by the gruesome incidents, such as car accidents, that he had to deal with in his line of work as a police officer since April 2016.

According to the charge sheet presented in court by state advocate Bongani Chauke of the National Prosecuting Authority, in 2019 the manager at Custom Seal Components, Graeme Duncan Cutler, received a call from a person purporting to be “Banda”, an employee of Blue Hill Mine.

“The call was about a business proposal wherein Custom Seal Components was to supply rock drill bits to Blue Hill Mine. The requirements … were sent to the complainant [Cutler] by Mr Banda,” the charge sheet reads. 

“The complainant could not find the supplier of the said products and relayed the said message to Mr Banda.” 

Banda advised Cutler to contact two companies — SMD and Rockbits — to determine whether one of them could supply the required products. Cutler apparently received an affirmative answer from SMD, which told him to deposit R614 851.59 into SMD’s FNB account. He deposited the sum on 20 October 2019. 

“The complainant then made a phone call to SMD to inquire as to the delivery dates, and various excuses were given until the telephone went unanswered. It’s not getting answered to date,” the charge sheet states. The FNB account belonged to Sandile Mandla Dlamini, who told investigators that “his profile was stolen and used to open the [FNB account] after he had lost his identity book”. 

In October 2019, Qamungwana approached British Airways to purchase an air ticket and then went to Travelex Foreign Exchange at OR Tambo International Airport to exchange two amounts — R392 423 and R195 149 — into British pounds.

“The transaction receipts from Travelex indicate that the accused [Qamungwana] is the person who received the amounts cashed at Travelex,” the charge sheet says.

In his June testimony, Qamungwana said he had met a friend he knew as “Ernest” after he arrived in Johannesburg in 2014 and had worked as a taxi driver in Ekurhuleni. Two years later, shortly after he had begun to work as a police officer, Qamungwana said “Ernest” asked to use his passport to withdraw funds he had received from a sister in the UK. 

Qamungwana said he had not seen the details of the bank card at Travelex, nor had he seen the name of the beneficiary. 

“I do not know Sandile Dlamini, nor have I ever opened an account with FNB. I do not know the complainant [Cutler], nor have I had dealings with him. I was [also] a victim. At the moment, I might lose my job,” he testified.

The court rejected his explanation as improbable, and found him guilty.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Khaya Koko
Khaya Koko is a journalist with a penchant for reading through legal documents braving the ravages of cold court benches to expose the crooked. He writes about social justice and human-interest stories. Most importantly, he is a card-carrying member of the Mighty Orlando Pirates.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Sasol on ‘rollercoaster’ ride to a green future

M&G Premium

Fleetwood Grobler, the petrochemical giant’s chief executive, says the company is transitioning from coal to gas and eventually to hydrogen.
Sarah Smit
Environment

It’s time to clean up South Africa’s polluted air

M&G Premium

Families in areas of Mpumalanga have to choose between work and health, but new WHO air quality guidelines say the time to act is now
sheree bega

More top stories

National

The usual contenders and some surprises on long list for...

M&G Premium

Embattled Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane met the criteria for nomination but are likely to be culled when a presidential advisory panel compiles a short list
emsie ferreira
National

Police forensic analyst guilty of elaborate half-million-rand-plus fraud

Aphiwe Qamungwane pretended to be a Zimbabwean mining salesperson in scheme that included identity theft and foreign exchange crimes
khaya koko
Environment

Plastic bottles most ‘sustainable’ water packaging option – industry

But conservation group questions the applicability of the US study to South Africa and says people should rather drink tap water
sheree bega
Politics

Action SA set to take the IEC to court over...

Action SA is planning to take the IEC to court after it failed to undertake to address its concerns over the draft ballot papers for the local government elections
Lizeka Tandwa
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×