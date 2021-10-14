Canna-business deal for Ingonyama Trust land

The Ingonyama Trust Board (ITB) has started a multimillion rand investment drive that will see the entity focusing on mining, high-technology agriculture and the cannabis industry through its investment arm, Ingonyama Holdings (IH).
These include the creation of AfriLion, a joint venture with Vertex Global Holdings, an investment company working in a number of sectors including cannabis, which is understood to have already secured more than $2-billion in foreign funding.
