 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Zondo responds to Fraser’s objection to his nomination as chief justice

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. (Photo by Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
0

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday refuted allegations raised by former intelligence chief Arthur Fraser by way of objection to his nomination to become the country’s next chief justice.

Fraser earlier this week took care to make public a nine-page objection he filed to the presidential panel appointed to assist in narrowing down the list of nominees to replace Mogoeng Mogoeng, who retired on 11 October.

Fraser accused Zondo of blatant bias in his chairing of the eponymous commission of inquiry to allegations of state capture, and said this meant that he lacked the independence for the role of chief justice. He complained that Zondo allowed at least 10 witnesses to impugn him without affording him a chance to respond to their allegations.

But Zondo said this was not true. Moreover, it was not how the commission functioned.

Franser’s lawyers were well aware that all he had to do, as an implicated person, was file an application to testify in response. This he did not do, the deputy chief justice said.

“In terms of rule 3.3. of the rules of the commission, any person who is implicated by a witness in the commission and who wishes to testify and defend himself or herself against allegations or evidence of wrongdoing is required to apply to the commission for leave to give evidence and that application is decided by the chairperson,” Zondo said in a statement. 

“Mr Fraser has never submitted an application to the commission for leave to give evidence.”

Fraser, who went from spy boss in the Zuma administration to director general of correctional services in that of President Cyril Ramaphosa, suggested that Zondo had erred by not inviting him to testify, and had done so on the basis of bias.

Zondo said even if Fraser did not know the rules, he had legal representatives who did.

“It is to be noted that Mr Fraser is legally represented by lawyers who are familiar with the rules of the commission. If Mr Fraser wanted to testify, he needed to comply with the rules that govern the position of persons who want to testify to defend themselves against witnesses who have implicated them,” Zondo said. 

In his missive to the panel advising Ramaphosa, Fraser asserted the contrary.

“Deputy Chief Justice Zondo made sure that I neither present my version, nor get an opportunity to cross examine those he called to testify against me. No independent-minded judge would act in this manner,” he said.

Fraser is seen as a key ally of Ramaphosa’s predecessor. The commission earlier this year heard extraordinary evidence implicating him in the subversion of the State Security Agency to serve the former president’s political and private agenda.

Witnesses testified before the Zondo commission that the abuse of intelligence structures under Zuma, with Fraser at the helm, extended to bribing members of the judiciary and media, and cost the state billions of rands.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Emsie Ferreira

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Hawkish Reserve Bank sees South Africa edge towards a rates...

M&G Premium

Analysts say the Reserve Bank could start tightening monetary policy as early as next month
Sarah Smit
National

Coko vs S ruling: The case against a subjective test...

M&G Premium

Acting judge Tembeka Ngcukaitobi’s acquittal of a rape suspect has raised controversy, but legal experts say the fault lay with legislators and not the court
emsie ferreira

More top stories

National

Zondo responds to Fraser’s objection to his nomination as chief...

The deputy chief justice said all the former spy boss had to do to respond to bombshell testimony implicating him in state capture was to apply for a turn to testify
emsie ferreira
Health

Immunocompromised finally prioritised for Covid-19 booster shots

M&G Premium

Organ recipients are at greater risk of death from Covid-19, while waiting lists for transplants grow
chris bateman
Politics

Zuma tries to turn his courtroom attack on Downer into...

Jacob Zuma has laid charges claiming that Billy Downer, and the NPA, have irredeemably tainted the arms deal corruption charges that have haunted him since 2005
emsie ferreira
Environment

Top greenhouse gas emitter South Africa earns kudos for new...

The Healthy NDCs Scorecard has recognised South Africa’s efforts in revising its nationally determined contributions to mitigate climate change
marcia zali
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×