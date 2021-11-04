 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

National

Bokang Mosala: ‘I am an entrepreneur at heart’

Risk-taker: Bokang Masala, the owner of Bonema Tracker, says some years’ experience in the corporate world gave him the confidence to start his latest new venture. (James Puttick)
0

Businessman Bokang Mosala has, from a young age, chased financial independence. In high school, he sold sweets and at university he embarked on various business ventures that failed. This led him to a career in the banking sector. But he quit to pursue his dream of being financially independent, which he believes can only come true if you’re your own boss. He speaks to Tshegofatso Mathe about the pitfalls of having a business and how he is navigating them

Vote for an independent media

We’re sorry, only M&G subscribers have access to this article. But if our stories helped inform your decision at the polls, cast your vote for an informed public and join our subscriber community.

Get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.

Right now it will cost you just R5 for your first month. Sign up here.

Vote for an independent media

Keep reading for just R5 for your first month.

If our elections coverage helped inform your decision at the polls, cast your vote for an informed public and join our subscriber community. Get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword. Subscribe for just R5 in your first month.

Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe
Tshegofatso Mathe is a financial trainee journalist at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Latest stories

National

Denel’s plant near Macassar stays put, despite residents’ concerns

Two investigations into separate explosions at the Rheinmetall Denel Munition depot near Macassar continue
Eunice Stoltz
Politics

EFF ready for coalitions talks, says Malema

Steady growth and an increase in its number of seats make the Economic Freedom Fighters a potential kingmaker in councils across South Africa
Paddy Harper
National

Bokang Mosala: ‘I am an entrepreneur at heart’

M&G Premium

Businessman Bokang Mosala has, from a young age, chased financial independence. In high school, he sold sweets and at university he embarked on various business ventures that failed. This led him to a career in the banking sector
Tshegofatso Mathe
Politics

Big party failures crystalise as vote count enters final stretch

With at least 66 hung councils so far, coalitions are on the agenda as ANC and DA majorities tumble
Luke Feltham
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×