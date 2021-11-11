Ndlovu Youth Choir’s Ralf Schmitt — From ‘just chilling’ in Limpopo to world fame

Take us back to how the Ndlovu Youth Choir came about?
It was initially part of the vulnerable children’s programme in Moutse village in Limpopo. We decided to start this choir as a means of offering the benefits of music education and a world-class music education to young people in a rural community.
Vote for an independent media
We’re sorry, only M&G subscribers have access to this article. But if our stories helped inform your decision at the polls, cast your vote for an informed public and join our subscriber community.
Get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.
Right now it will cost you just R5 for your first month. Sign up here.
Log In