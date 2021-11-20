The situation in Cuba: ‘Prisoners in South Africa live in better conditions’

South African Air Force student pilots being trained in Cuba are allegedly being treated as “slaves”, with a compulsory period of lawn-mowing using machetes every morning after physical training.
Parents who spoke to the Mail & Guardian are up in arms, saying conditions the students are subjected to are nothing short of being locked up in a prison camp. Even their uniforms are similar to those worn by prison chain gangs during apartheid.
