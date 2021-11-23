Umgeni: ‘Now we have a CEO who can’t come to work because people want to kill him’

Days after the Umgeni Water Amanzi board was reappointed in terms of a court order, the water reticulation entity’s acting chief executive officer, Sandile Dube, was forced to leave a handover meeting with the entity’s new leadership after receiving death threats.
Dube, Magasela Mzobe — the chairperson of the interim board that had been appointed to replace the Umgeni board dissolved by the then water and sanitation minister, Lindiwe Sisulu — and Umgeni audit executive Nontokozo Makhubo are understood to have received death threats related to forensic audits into procurement corruption commissioned last year.
Keep the powerful accountable by supporting independent journalism
Subscribe to the M&G today for just R30 for the first three months*.
Subscribers get access to all our best journalism, subscriber-only newsletters, events and a weekly cryptic crossword.
*R250/quarter after that.
Log In