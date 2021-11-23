 Subscribe or Login

Umgeni: ‘Now we have a CEO who can’t come to work because people want to kill him’

Thami Hlongwa
Days after the Umgeni Water Amanzi board was reappointed in terms of a court order, the water reticulation entity’s acting chief executive officer, Sandile Dube, was forced to leave a handover meeting with the entity’s new leadership after receiving death threats.

Dube, Magasela Mzobe — the chairperson of the interim board that had been appointed to replace the Umgeni board dissolved by the then water and sanitation minister, Lindiwe Sisulu — and Umgeni audit executive Nontokozo Makhubo are understood to have received death threats related to forensic audits into procurement corruption commissioned last year.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

